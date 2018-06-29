 

Rugby


LIVE: Blues fired up for clash with Reds as club legend Jerome Kaino plays final game at Eden Park

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's Super Rugby contest between the Blues and Reds at Eden Park in Auckland. Refresh for the latest updates.

11min: Blues 3 - 3 Reds

Penalty by the Reds for holding on to the ball sees the Blues square it up.

Scrappy game so far, neither side had any real attacking opportunities.

6min: Blues 0 - 3 Reds

Break in play as Reds captain Scott Higginbotham goes down after a shot from Kaino in the ruck. He's ok to continue though.

Scrappy lineout from the Blues sees the ball turned over to the Reds.

2min: Blues 0 - 3 Reds

And a penalty from the scrum gives the Reds an early three point lead.

1min: Blues 0 - 0 Reds

Not the best start for Jerome Kaino, he drops the ball from the kick-off and the Reds have a scrum deep in Blues territory.

0min: Blues 0 - 0 Reds

Kick off! Underway at Eden Park.

WEATHER:

Fine day in the City of Sails with little to no chance of rain this evening either. Going to be nippy as temperatures look set to drop to 3 degrees. Light southerly breeze around.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Jerome Kaino. Investec Super Rugby, Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Australia 19 March 2016. Copyright Image: Patrick Hamilton / www.photosport.nz

Jerome Kaino.

Source: Photosport

It may be a game between two of the lowest ranked Super Rugby teams, but tonight's contest still has plenty of feeling behind it.

For the Blues, it's their final home game of the season which has some significance.

For one, it's their last chance to earn a win at what was once a fortress, but this season they have lost the last seven contests in Auckland.

But more importantly, it will be club legend Jerome Kaino's final game there having, coincidently, made his Super Rugby debut against the Reds in 2004.

The Blues have been forced to make adjustments yet again to their backline, with Sonny Bill Williams sidelined with a shoulder injury for the game.

That moves Rieko Ioane to the midfield alongside Michael Collins, while the back three shapes up with U20s star Caleb Clark and Melani Nanai on the wings and Matt Duffie in jersey No.15.

Augustine Pulu has been bracketed with Sam Nock with the captain needing to overcome a fitness test to play tonight - we'll have more on that when it comes to hand.

For the Reds - though the Australian drought in New Zealand is over, their personal losing streak on Kiwi soil remains, having lost 11 successive games since their last triumph in 2013.

Brad Thorn is putting his best team forward to end that streak - naming Wallabies Brandon Paenga-Amosa, Taniela Tupou, Lukhan Tui and Samu Kerevi in the starting XV and Caleb Timu on the bench.

TEAMS

Blues: 15 Matt Duffie, 14 Melani Nanai, 13 Michael Collins, 12 Rieko Ioane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Augustine Pulu (c)/Sam Nock, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Matiaha Martin, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Ofa Tuungafasi, 2 James Parsons, 1 Alex Hodgman

Replacements: 16 Matt Moulds/Leni Apisai, 17 Pauliasi Manu, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Jacob Pierce, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 TJ Faiane/Tumua Manu

Reds: 15 Jono Lance, 14 Jordan Petaia, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Hamish Stewart, 9 Moses Sorovi, 8 Scott Higginbotham (c), 7 George Smith, 6 Lukhan Tui, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Harry Hockings, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 JP Smith

Replacements: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Harry Hoopert, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Caleb Timu, 20 Angus Scott-Young, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Aidan Toua, 23 Filipo Daugunu

