LIVE: Blues extend lead over Reds to eight at halftime after penalty kick from Francis soars over the posts

Round 15 Super Rugby clash between the Blues and the Reds from Apia Park in Apia, Samoa.

HT: BLU 20 RED 12

Hooter goes and the Blues kick it out to head to sheds. The Reds may not appreciate the humidity of Samoa making the ball slippery as they've had a lot of handling errors in this first half that the Blues have capitalised on. For the Blues, the left wing is definitely a threat they are converting on but they need more decisiveness in their kicking game if they want to convert more opportunities. Some odd choices this first half. We'll be back soon with the second half.

39min: BLU 20 RED 12

BLU THREE! Francis collects three more just before the half after a bonecrunching tackle by Parsons! He knocks the ball lose from Hunt in the hit and a Reds player picks it up in an offside position to give a way a penalty 45m out.

36min: BLU 17 RED 12

Blues playing expansive ball as they make good long setplays down the backline off the scrum to the right wing. They bring it back but Ioane knocks it on. Reds recover and Ranger is penalised for a high tackle in the chaos. Reds clear with a lineout to come on the Blues' 10m.

34min: BLU 17 RED 12

Blues immediately back on the attack with a scrum to the left of the field on the Reds' 22m after Tui knocks the ball on off the kickoff. That's his second turnover from the kickoff tonight. Target for the Blues?

33min: BLU 17 RED 12

RED TRY! Clean lineout. Rolling maul. Ready scores. Not much else to it.

31min: BLU 17 RED 5

Reds turn now to apply pressure after they get the ball back at the kickoff and immediately attack. Tuipulotu is penalised at the ruck for his hands in there. It's in a very kickable spot but the Reds back themselves and go to the corner. Lineout to come on the Blues' 5m.

28min: BLU 17 RED 5

BLU TRY! Pryor is in! Blues get the ball back from the Reds' clearance not going out and get a penalty after Higgenbotham is penalised for killing the ball. Blues opt for the corner instead of the three from 40m out. Clean take at lineout time and Blues roll over the line easy as.

26min: BLU 12 RED 5

BLU NO TRY! Faiane is robbed of a beautiful try assist after making a linebreak 40m. He fends off one to get into the backfield, steps back infield to beat another, dummies another defender before getting the 1-on-1 with Hunt. He's caught, tries to offload to Francis but the pass is ruled forward! Reds scrum on their 5m.

25min: BLU 12 RED 5

Reds attack down the blindside on hte right wing off the scrum and reach the Blues' 22m. But they knock the ball on off the pick and go! Nock happy to clear it at the ensuing breakdown and it bounces into the Reds' 22m. Nabuli is back and he'll put it out. Blues lineout on the Reds' 10m to come.

23min: BLU 12 RED 5

Oh, Francis! Reds make another clearance and it's taken easily by Nanai on his 10m near the left sideline. He passes infield to his first five and he's dropped it cold! Looking at options and not the ball! Reds scrum 40m from the Blues' tryline to come.

22min: BLU 12 RED 5

Blues continuously on the attack but they are going to an odd kicking game whenever they reach the Reds' 22m. This time it's a grubber easily taken in by Nabuli and they clear. Blues need to make good on all the territory they're getting.

20min: BLU 12 RED 5

Oh, what a howler from Cooper! Reds earn a free kick for illegal scrummaging by the Blues. Quade opts to take it quickly and punts the ball down the field from his 22m but he kicks it very hard and very deep - so deep it actually bounces dead! So we come all the way back to just outside his 22m where he kicked it for a Blues scrum.

19min: BLU 12 RED 5

Blues with a good attacking chance coming up with a scrum to the left of the field on the Reds' 22m after a knock on from the Queensland team.

17min: BLU 12 RED 5

The Reds are forced into a 22m dropout following a grubber into the in-goal Francis. The Blues got the ball back for that grubber from the kickoff thanks to a 1-on-1 strip by Ioane on Tui who initially caught the ball. Real struggle at kickoff time for the Reds so far. Ioane looks to finish a run down the left wing but he's taken out by a good tackle by Kuridrani.

15min: BLU 12 RED 5

RED TRY! The Tongan Thor gets the Reds on the board! The scrum is steady and Higginbotham picks it off the back. The forwards continue to pick and go until Tuttle changes the tack slightly and pops to his prop running onto it who crashes over the line. Too big, too powerful.

12min: BLU 12 RED 0

The maul is good. It's rolling, rolling, rolling but the Blues pack go staunch and hold it just inches short of the tryline! The forwards pick and go but they're held up! Great defence. Reds scrum on Blues' 5m to come.

11min: BLU 12 RED 0

Reds have their first chance of the night after a penalty for not rolling away. They get a lineout 5m off the Blues tryline for it.

8min: BLU 12 RED 0

BLU TRY! The left wing does it again! Reds clear off their lineout and Nanai takes it cleanly before running back to midfield and getting taken down on his 10m. Blues go to the left, Faine makes the break, he's got Cowley-Tuioti for the draw and pass, does so, Cowley Tuioti gets taken down but not before he offloads to Ranger. Ranger only has Hunt in front of him. He draws, he passes to Ioane and Ioane strolls 10m to score in the left corner! THE BLUES ARE ON FIRE!

5min: BLU 7 RED 0

Blues making their attacking gameplan known early as Nanai makes a break on the left wing now from his 22m. He's brought down at the halfway line. Blues spot a hole on the right wing, chip it over the top and into touch. Reds lineout on their 22m.

3min: BLU 7 RED 0

BLU TRY! Welcome back Rene Ranger! The Blues forwards get a rare overturn at the scrum and immediately counter attack down the line until Ioane is brought down on the left wing just short of the line. Blues forwards pick and go. Nock recycles, he gets it to Ranger running hard at ahole. He brushes off one, he burshes off two, TRY TIME UNDER THE POSTS!

2min: BLU 0 RED 0

NO! The Blues draw and pass through the backline. They have Nanai on the wing alone so it's a skip pass to him in open space with just 5m to the tryline but the pass is forward! Reds scrum to come on their 5m.

1min: BLU 0 RED 0

Reds under pressure already after a knock on at the kickoff is cleanly recovered by Tuipulotu. They're attacking through the forwards and are just short after Parsons is brought down on the left wing 2m from the chalk!

KICKOFF

Clear night in Samoa unlike a very wet Auckland! Blues get things underway and we're off at Apia Park!

PRE-GAME

Despite the result not affecting playoff hopes in this year's Super Rugby competition, the Blues are treating tonight's game in Samoa against the Reds as though it were a final.

For the first time in competition history, a Super Rugby game is being played on Samoan soil after the Blues announced at the start of the year they would take one of their home games to the small Pacific nation to give back to their large support base there.

Blues head coach Tana Umaga highlighted the importance of this clash to his side and said his squad are determined to deliver a good performance.

"We know this is a special game and a special occasion for the Blues to bring a home game to Samoa," he said.

"We have a significant number of our club who have heritage in Samoa, including myself, and it is a privilege for so many of our team to return home to play in front of friends and family."

He expects a tough challenge from the Reds but wants his side to build on last weekend’s effort against the Chiefs when they were unlucky to draw 16-16 in Auckland.

"It is important for us to respect this game in Samoa with a strong performance," added Umaga.

"We have two games left in the Super Rugby season and we desperately want to continue our progression."

TEAMS

Male Sa'u on the charge against the Reds in Brisbane Source: Getty

BLU: 15 Melani Nanai, 14 Declan O’Donnell, 13 Rene Ranger, 12 TJ Faiane, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Piers Francis, 9 Sam Nock, 8 Steven Luatua, 7 Kara Pryor, 6 Jimmy Tupou, 5 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu, 3 Sione Mafileo, 2 James Parsons (c), 1 Alex Hodgman

BLU Subs: 16 Hame Faiva, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 19 Akira Ioane, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Billy Guyton, 22 Stephen Perofeta, 23 Jordan Trainor

RED: 15 Karmichael Hunt, 14 Chris Kuridrani, 13 Samu Kerevi (c), 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Quade Cooper, 9 James Tuttle, 8 Scott Higginbotham, 7 George Smith, 6 Hendrik Tui, 5 Lukhan Tui, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Andrew Ready, 1 Sef Fa’agase