LIVE: Blues and Highlanders square off in Auckland with undefeated tags on the line

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of this evening's Super Rugby Aotearoa derby between the Blues and Highlanders at Eden Park in Auckland.

21min: BLU 10-7 HIG

Blues defence survives the first attack but they'll have to do it again after conceding an offside penalty on their line.

19min: BLU 10-7 HIG

Highlanders chip a ball through down the left wing. Nareki somehow keeps it in play with a tap ahead. He gives chase but Nock beats him to it. Nareki tackles him in goal and it'll be a 5m Highlanders scrum. Both sides not afraid to show some razzle dazzle so far!

17min: BLU 10-7 HIG

Blues make a break down the right wing shortly after the restart. They bring it back left but Tu'u stops it and gets on the ball. Blues don't release and there's the penalty. Dangerous momentum stopped there. Highlanders clear for touch and get a lineout on halfway.

15min: BLU 10-7 HIG

BLU THREE! Black slots it with ease out front. Blues back in front.

14min: BLU 7-7 HIG

Blues aren't afraid to use kick-passes here. Black fires one over to the left wing and its Papalii who collects it. He hits his defender and offloads to Clarke. Clarke makes some yards before he's finally taken down. Blues recycle quick and earn an offside advantage with it. They can't do much else and eventually come back for the penalty. Black grabbing the kicking tee from 40m out.

12min: BLU 7-7 HIG

HIG TRY! Great response from the Highlanders. They keep hitting the Blues line with the forwards making small metres at a time until they're close. It comes right to the wing but they can't find the finish there. Back to the forwards and finally Dixon goes over with a shove from his teammates. All locked up. Cracking start, this.

9min: BLU 7-0 HIG

Shortly after the restart, Highlanders earn the first penalty of the night as the Blues don't release the ball with Dixon all over it. Highlanders kick for touch and get a lineout 20m from the Blues' line.

7min: BLU 7-0 HIG

BLU TRY! Caleb Clarke steamrolls his way to the line! Superb finish from the young winger but great, patient attack in the build-up. Blues work left-then-right multiple times before a linebreak by Hodgman gets them 5m short. Ball comes left, Clarke steps inside one, fends off another and runs over the top of the final defender to find the line.

5min: BLU 0-0 HIG

Highlanders can't do much under so much pressure here and they clear. Blues with a good attacking platform - a lineout on the Highlanders' 22m.

3min: BLU 0-0 HIG

Strong star from the home side! They work the blindside twice before the backline calls for it. Black spots space behind the Highlanders and kicks one over for the left corner. No Highlander can get to it and it skids into touch. Highlanders lineout 5m from their own line.

1min: BLU 0-0 HIG

Blues waste no time with a clearing kick and Highlanders look to run it back but disaster strikes early in the form of a knock on. Blues scrum 10m inside their half.

KICKOFF

Hurricanes get us underway!

PREGAME

Touching moment from those in attendance tonight. A moment's silence for Constable Matthew Hunt, the policeman who was killed in action in West Auckland last week. It was revealed after his death he had attended the Blues' game against the Hurricanes in the opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa. A police helicopter flies over Eden Park and reserves plenty of cheers from the crowd. Nice work to everyone involved.

PREVIEW

Blues Otere Black in action. Source: Photosport

Two undefeated sides enter this evening's clash in Auckland as the Blues host the Highlanders to kick start the third round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Of note though, the Blues enter the match with two wins under their belt while the Highlanders only have one after the Southerners had a bye last week.

They will have had their eyes keenly fixed on the Blues' clash with the Chiefs which resulted in a 24-12 win for the Auckland franchise, giving them a record fifth-straight win on the road when including the Super Rugby matches from prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, Blues coach Leon MacDonald has rewarded his team's success with an unchanged starting XV for tonight's game, meaning the monster loose forwards trio of Akira Ioane, Dalton Papalii and Hoskins Sotutu will once again sit on the fringes of the scrum.

It also sees All Blacks star Beauden Barrett remain at fullback while an in-form Otere Black runs the backline at first-five.

The Highlanders on the other hand have opted to put faith in 21-year-old Scott Gregory who will make his first career Super Rugby start tonight from fullback.

The Northland and All Blacks Sevens playmaker said it was exciting to get the call-up and a potential showdown with Barrett.

“It’s good to get a shot at starting this week. I’m just looking forward to it and will soak it all up.”

Gregory's inclusion sees Mitch Hunt move from fullback to first-five to cover the injured Josh Ioane; the only changes coach Aaron Mauger has made from his side's week one last-gasp win over the Chiefs.

TEAMS

BLU: Beauden Barrett, Mark Telea, Rieko Ioane, TJ Faiane, Caleb Clarke, Otere Black, Sam Nock, Hoskins Sotutu, Dalton Papali'i, Akira Ioane, Josh Goodhue, Patrick Tuipulotu (c), Ofa Tuungafasi, James Parsons, Alex Hodgman.

Reserves: Kurt Eklund, Marcel Renata, Sione Mafileo, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, Tony Lamborn, Finlay Christie, Harry Plummer, Joe Marchant.

HIG: Scott Gregory, Sam Gilbert, Rob Thompson, Sio Tomkinson, Jona Nareki, Mitch Hunt, Aaron Smith, Marino Mikaele Tu'u, Dillon Hunt, Shannon Frizell, Josh Dickson, Pari Pari Parkinson, Siate Tokolahi, Ash Dixon, Ayden Johnstone.