LIVE: Black Caps top order collapses, losing five quick wickets as they chase England's 234 in Wellington

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of this afternoon's third One Day International between the Black Caps and England at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

8:05pm: 28 overs, NZ 112/6 - Williamson 47*, Santner 2*

Santner survives a review decision on a possible catch as Williamson edges closer to his 50.

7:50pm: 24.2 overs, NZ 103/6 - Williamson 40*, Santner 0*

Wicket! Disaster as de Grandhomme the next to go cheaply, caught off the bowling of Ali for only 3 runs. Can Santner be the hero again?

7:42pm: 23 overs, NZ 98/5 - Williamson 37*, de Grandhomme 0*

Wicket! Nicholls also goes for a duck, trapped LBW by Rashid. Black Caps looking in all sorts of trouble now.

7:37pm: 21 overs, NZ 97/4 - Williamson 37*, Nicholls 0*

Wicket! Another one falls, Latham trapped LBW by Ali for a duck.

7:35pm: 20.5 overs, NZ 97/3 - Williamson 37*, Latham 0*

Wicket! Chapman goes cheaply for 8 runs after being caught from a loose shot.

7:28pm: 20 overs, NZ 93/2 - Williamson 37*, Chapman 4*

Chapman now at the crease as the Blackcaps look to consolidate after the wicket of Munro.

NZ require 143 runs from 30.1 overs with eight wickets left.

7:20pm: 17.3 overs, NZ 80/2 -Munro 49*, Williamson 28*

Wicket! Munro gone for 49 runs, agonisingly caught one shy of his 50 by Stokes off the bowling of Rashid.

7:18pm: 17 overs, NZ 80/1 -Munro 49*, Williamson 28*

Slow and steady from the Blackcaps' batsmen as they look to build a solid platform.

NZ need 155 runs from 33.0 overs with nine wickets in hand.

7:08pm: 15 overs, NZ 68/1 -Munro 40*, Williamson 25*

The duo at the crease are keeping the run rate ticking over in singles after losing Guptill early.

7:00pm: 12 overs, NZ 58/1 - Munro 37*, Williamson 18*

Munro finds his scoring shots, hitting back to back boundaries against Curran with his favourite short-arm jab. The pair take 10 from Curran's over.

NZ need 177 from 38 overs with nine wickets in hand.

6:47pm: 9 overs, NZ 42/1 - Munro 22*, Williamson 17*

Williamson is starting to find his touch now, having moved past 5,000 ODI runs. Munro at the other end is toughing it out, moving to an uncharacteristic 22 from 36 balls.

NZ need 193 off 41 overs with nine wickets in hand.

6:32pm: 5 overs, NZ 20/1 - Munro 11*, Williamson 6*

Williamson has looked assured at the crease so far, while Munro has had a few nervy moments.

NZ need 215 off 45 overs with nine wickets in hand.

6:19pm: 2.1 overs, NZ 12/1 - Munro 9*, Williamson 0*

WICKET! Guptill falls! Woakes pitches up and Guptill drives. He doesn't get anywhere near the timing and chips it straight to Curran at mid-on on the edge of the circle.

Guptill goes for three, Kane Williamson the new man.

NZ need 223 runs off 47.5 overs with nine wickets in hand.

6:17pm: 2 overs, NZ 12/0 - Guptill 3*, Munro 9*

Munro hammers Wood to the deep cover boundary for four - the first of the innings. The next ball is edged down to third man for another boundary! Munro has a wild swing at the last ball of Wood's first over, eight from it.

NZ need 223 runs off 48 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

6:13pm: 1 over, NZ 4/0 - Guptill 3*, Munro 1*

Here we go, Chris Woakes will open up to Martin Guptill. Chance for England first ball! Guptill drives but the ball drops short of mid off.

Guptill walks down the wicket at Woakes for three runs to get the innings underway. Munro to face, his first ball is driven to mid off. His second ball has the left hander playing back, hitting the thigh pad and spooned back to the bowler.

Munro tucks a single into the leg side next ball to get off the mark, four from the first over.

NZ need 231 runs from 49 overs with 10 wickets in hand.

6:03pm

Right, not far away from the start of New Zealand's chase. The Black Caps will need 4.7 an over to take a 2-1 series lead.

Martin Guptill and Colin Munro will open up.

5:24pm: 50 overs, ENG 234 all out - Curran 2*

WICKET! Boult to continue, Curran on strike. The batsman backs away and gets a single down to long on.

Wood on strike, Boult comes around the wicket - swing and a miss from the England number 11. Two balls to go, yorker from Boult and Wood gets a single.

Last ball and Curran hits it down to long on, the batsmen try for two, but Wood is run out at the bowler's end. England post 234 from their 50 overs.

5:21pm: 49.2 overs, ENG 231/9 - Curran 0*, Wood 0*

WICKET! Final over now, Trent Boult to bowl it, Rashid on strike.

First ball is full and Rashid somehow carves it out to deep point for a boundary! Good start for England. Second ball is short and Rashid can't get anything on it. Curran tries to run a bye, but Boult collects the ball and throws down the stumps to run Rashid out for 11.

Mark Wood the last man.

5:18pm: 48.4 overs, ENG 222/8 - Rashid 2*, Curran 0*

WICKET! Run out now! Rashid hits a Southee yorker straight to de Grandhomme and Ali sets off for a run. De Grandhomme fires the ball in to Southee behind the stumps who takes the bails off to get rid of Ali.

Ali out for 23, Tom Curran in next.

5:11pm: 47.1 overs, ENG 215/7 - Ali 18*, Rashid 0*

WICKET! Woakes goes now! He belts a low full toss straight to Williamson on the edge of the circle.

He goes for 16, Adil Rashid the new batsman.

4:53pm: 42.5 overs, ENG 184/6 - Ali 3*, Woakes 0*

WICKET! Buttler looks to take the attack to Sodhi - but it'll cost him his wicket! After smacking a huge six over cover, Buttler advances at the bowler again, but somehow knicks it through to Latham behind the stumps, who also whips off the bails for good measure.

Buttler out for 29, Chris Woakes in next.

4:44pm: 40.3 overs, ENG 168/5 - Buttler 16*, Ali 0*

WICKET! Stokes has thrown it away! He tries to belt Sodhi straight back over his head, but can only find Munro on the boundary, who takes a simple catch.

Stokes falls for 39, Moeen Ali replaces him in the middle.

4:41pm: 40 overs, ENG 166/4 - Stokes 38*, Buttler 15*

With 10 overs to go, England have at least established a platform to launch from to end their innings. The dangerous pair of Stokes and Buttler have the hitting power to get the English total up towards 300, but the Black Caps' bowlers will be looking to restrict the visitors ahead of their chase.

4:23pm: 36 overs, ENG 139/4 - Stokes 29*, Buttler 0*

WICKET! Morgan goes! Southee comes back into the attack and bowls one that keeps going across the left hander. The England captain looks to run the ball down to third man, before watching on in horror as he's beaten - with the ball smashing into off stump!

Morgan goes for a hard fought 48, Jos Buttler the new batsman. England needing a big finish coming into the last 10 overs.

4:01pm: 30 overs, ENG 112/3 - Morgan 37*, Stokes 19*

Colin de Grandhomme finishes an unreal spell of bowling. Ten overs, one maiden, one wicket for 24 runs. Brilliant.

3:46pm: 25 overs, ENG 91/3 - Morgan 26*, Stokes 9*

At the halfway stage, England are yet to reach triple figures. This pair have added 23 from 50 balls, de Grandhomme in particular is shining with the ball, with his seven overs going for just 14 runs.

3:31pm: 21 overs, ENG 75/3 - Morgan 15*, Stokes 4*

Sodhi has the ball on a string at the moment, he nearly gets Stokes with another googly, taking the leading edge but ballooning safely to cover. This England pair are looking to rebuild after the loss of the top order.

3:16pm: 16.5 overs, ENG 69/3 - Morgan 12*, Stokes 0*

WICKET! Bowled 'em! Sodhi strikes to remove Bairstow with a perfect googly! The ball pitches on off and turns back through the gate to knock the stumps over.

Bairstow goes for 19, Ben Stokes the new man.

3:01pm: 13.5 overs, ENG 53/2 - Bairstow 17*, Morgan 0*

WICKET! Root goes! England's danger man looks to charge de Grandhomme, trying to smack him over mid on but can only manage the toe end of the bat. Sodhi takes the catch coming forward to get rid of Root for 20.

Captain Eoin Morgan the next batsman.

2:49pm: 11 overs, ENG 40/1 - Bairstow 15*, Root 10*

Santner comes into the attack and England look to up the scoring rate. Joe Root is given a life as Kane Williamson puts down a sharp chance one handed. Root given a life on nine, that could cost New Zealand.

2:34pm: 8 overs, ENG 25/1 - Bairstow 10*, Root 0*

WICKET! Boult breaks through! A ball moving across the right hander has Roy fending outside the off stump, taking the edge of the bat through to Guptill who takes a good catch moving forward!

Roy goes for 15, Joe Root the new man.

2:21pm: 5 overs, ENG 15/0 - Roy 11*, Bairstow 4*

Southee getting some serious swing early on, Williamson employing three slips in the first few overs. Roy has taken the attack to Boult at the other end, cracking two boundaries in his last over, while Bairstow is struggling for timing with just four.

2:07pm: 2 overs, ENG 2/0 - Roy 2*, Bairstow 0*

Trent Boult with the ball from the other end, Bairstow on strike. Chance first ball! A shorter delivery from Boult has Bairstow defending on the back foot, a bit of extra bounce takes the shoulder of the bat and lobs up agonisingly short for a return catch. Bairstow survives.

Third ball is pitched up and Bairstow drives, but Henry Nicholls makes a brilliant diving stop at point. Good pressure early on. Fifth ball is short and Bairstow tries to pull, but gets no timing at all, five dots so far. Final ball is another dot. Maiden to start from Boult.

2:03pm: 1 over, ENG 2/0 - Roy 2*, Bairstow 0*

First ball swings from Southee! Moves away from the right handed Roy, who leaves it alone. Not as much swing second ball from Southee, straying onto Roy's pads, he tucks it away for two to get England's innings underway.

Roy defends the third ball, and the fourth ball is another away swinger from Southee, plenty of movement early on. Play and a miss from Roy fifth ball! What can Southee do last ball? A shorter ball that takes off a length, Roy leaves it alone.

1:57pm

Both sides making their way out to the pitch, Kane Williamson leads New Zealand out on his return to the team. Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow follow.

Tim Southee with ball in hand, Jason Roy on strike.

1:35pm: TEAMS

New Zealand: 1 Martin Guptill, 2 Colin Munro, 3 Kane Williamson (capt), 4 Mark Chapman, 5 Tom Latham (wk), 6 Henry Nicholls, 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Ish Sodhi, 11 Trent Boult

England: 1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Chris Woakes, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Tom Curran, 11 Mark Wood.

1:30pm: TOSS

The Black Caps have won the toss and elected to bowl.

PRE-GAME

The best-of-five series has boiled down to a best-of-three after England tied things up in Mount Maunganui, but if history is anything to go by, the Black Caps may have their best chance at retaking the lead this afternoon in Wellington.

In four ODI trips to the Cake Tin, England have never won a match - the most recent of those were three years ago against Sri Lanka in the World Cup where they failed to defend 320.

However, the Black Caps still enter the match with a couple of issues.

While Kane Williamson has passed a fitness test for the match, Ross Taylor has been ruled out with a quad strain he picked up in the second ODI.

As a result, the pressure continues to sit on the top end of the order with a senior batsman out of the line-up - either that or Mitchell Santner will be likely be forced to try and save the day for a third time.

''They have a good balance in the side," Santner said of England.