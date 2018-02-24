LIVE: Bang! Bang! Chiefs score two quick tries to snatch lead off Crusaders during thrilling first half in Hamilton

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of tonight's round 16 Super Rugby clash between the Chiefs and Crusaders at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.

36min: CHI 13-17 CRU

CRU TRY! As easy as you like. Crusaders set the maul, roll the maul and score with the maul. Todd gets the credit but that's a well-oiled machine executing when it matters.

33min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Crusaders with a big attacking chance after the Chiefs are penalised for being offside. They don't want three as they feel this is a good chance to get back in the game. They go for touch and get a 5m lineout.

32min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Chiefs forced to make a clearance after Hall makes a charge down on halfway. Crusaders recover it and look to go to the left wing but Bridge is wrapped up. They fire it back to the right and there's a knock on. Chiefs recover, McKenzie gets in the pocket and clears it. Crusaders lineout 30m out.

29min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Another knock on. This time its the Crusaders so the Chiefs get a scrum on halfway to work with.

27min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Crusaders hold the maul up and kill it and earn the scrum! Finally a little break from the Waikato onslaught.

26min: CHI 13-10 CRU

Crusaders under all sorts of pressure and Havili tries to relieve some of it with a clearing kick inside his 22m but it's off the side of his boot! Chiefs with a lineout 30m from the Crusaders line.

23min: CHI 13-10 CRU

CHI TRY! Charlie Nagtai, take a bow! Crusaders lose the ball on halfway and Ngatai hacks it ahead. It's a foot race between him and Havili and Havili wins it sliding in onto his 5m line. But Ngatai is over the top and turns it over!It's flicked to the right and Jacobson is in!

20min: CHI 8-10 CRU

CHI TRY! WHAT A REPLY FROM THE CHIEFS! Retallick gets a turnover on halfway and the Chiefs attack down the right wing as Lienert-Brown. He weaves between two before Dagg takes him down 5m out. They swing it back to the left and Retallick is wrapped up near the posts. It goes left to McKenzie, HUGE skip pass to Wainui on the wing and he's in the corner! That pass looked flat at best but the ref is happy.

18min: CHI 3-10 CRU

CRU THREE! Mo'unga pushes the lead back out to seven thanks to an offside penalty.

16min: CHI 3-7 CRU

Crusaders break into the Chiefs' 22m with a linebreak to Todd but they get ahead of themselves and try a skip pass to the left wing again that Pulu intercepts. Chiefs settle and clear for a Crusaders lineout on their 22m. Worrying signs early though. Crusaders are getting their tails up.

13min: CHI 3-7 CRU

The Crusaders have a scrum just inside the Chiefs' half after another knock on. There's been some light rain this afternoon so it's making things slippery out there.

10min: CHI 3-7 CRU

CHI THREE! Crusaders give away a penalty for hands in the ruck. It's right in front, 22m out so the Chiefs want the guaranteed points. McKenzie steps up with that cheeky grin and knocks it down.

8min: CHI 0-7 CRU

Another scrum after Scott Barrett knocks it on in the ruck trying to turn the ball over. This scrum is closer, about 30m from the Crusaders' line.

7min: CHI 0-7 CRU

Chiefs get a scrum just inside the Crusaders half after Moody's first touch of the ball results in a knock on.

5min: CHI 0-7 CRU

CRU TRY! The Crusaders catch the Chiefs napping and they're on the board! They earn an advantage 5m from the Chiefs line and the ref comes back for it. The Chiefs look like they're wondering what the Crusaders are going to do but Codie Taylor goes to the spot and takes the tap! Flicks it to Bedwell-Curtis and he dives in the left corner to score!

2min: CHI 0-0 CRU

There's a scrum on halfway after the Chiefs make the first handling error of the night. Crusaders to feed.

KICKOFF

McKenzie kicks things off and we're underway in Hamilton!

PREVIEW

Damian McKenzie in action for the Chiefs against the Crusaders. Source: Photosport

The Crusaders are looking to keep the good times rolling with a tenth straight Super Rugby win this week after methodically shutting down the Hurricanes back home last Saturday, but they face a different beast on the road in the Chiefs.

The Chiefs are fighting for better positioning with the Super Rugby playoffs picture starting to take shape, so taking a win off the top-of-the-table Southerners would go a long way to helping their cause.

And Mooloo men have reason to be confident they can do it, with a winning streak of their own present for the game tonight too.

The Chiefs have won their last 11 games at FMG Stadium, dating back to Round 11 in 2016.

They're also buoyed by the return of Sam Cane after a month off with an abdominal strain, albeit he will enter the game off the bench tonight.

Meanwhile, the Crusaders are still without the services of multiple All Blacks with Sam Whitelock and Ryan Crotty both sidelined for head knocks while Owen Franks is still serving his suspension for that head shot to James Parsons a few weeks back.

They do, however, have Israel Dagg and Jordan Taufua back with Dagg all clear after his latest knee issue and Taufua overcoming the calf niggle he picked up at the All Blacks camp which benched him last week.

Weather wise, light cloud and rain is expected this evening. There's also a light easterly wind blowing about.

TEAMS

CHI: 15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Toni Pulu, 13 Anton Lienert-Brown, 12 Charlie Ngatai (c), 11 Sean Wainui, 10 Damian McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Liam Messam, 7 Mitchell Karpik, 6 Luke Jacobson, 5 Michael Allardice, 4 Brodie Retallick, 3 Angus Ta’avao, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

CHI subs: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Sam Prattley, 18 Jeff Thwaites, 19 Jesse Parete, 20 Sam Cane, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Marty McKenzie, 23 Shaun Stevenson

CRU: 15 David Havili, 14 Israel Dagg, 13 Seta Tamanivalu, 12 Jack Goodhue, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd (c), 6 Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, 5 Quinten Strange, 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 Joe Moody