LIVE: All Blacks to wear black armbands to honour late Tiny Hill in World Cup clash with Canada

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live updates of tonight's Rugby World Cup pool match between the All Blacks and Canada at Oita Stadium in Oita, Japan.

10:35pm: Spoiler Alert! FRA v USA

If you don't want to know the result of France against the USA from Pool C's action, stop reading now.

After a tight contest through the first 60 minutes, the French of stormed away to a comfortable 33-9 win over the Americans.

A penalty in the 64th minute saw the USA claw to withing 12-9 on France but Les Bleus eased the pressure with a pair of tries in the following five minutes before sealing the deal on full time.

The win moves France to second in Pool C behind England but ahead of Argentina. France and England are now the only undefeated teams in their group but the pair will have to wait until their last pool game to face off. That'll be next Saturday in Yokohama.

10:10pm: More from Oita

In the lead up to tonight's match, here's some stories you may have missed from our team over in Japan.

9:35pm: Teams

In case you need a refresher, here's tonight's line-ups.

All Blacks: 1. Atu Moli, 2. Liam Coltman, 3. Angus Ta’avao, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Scott Barrett, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7.Matt Todd, 8: Kieran Read - captain, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Rieko Ioane, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 13. Jack Goodhue, 14. Jordie Barrett, 15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Ofa Tuungafasi, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Samuel Whitelock, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Ryan Crotty, 23. Ben Smith

Canada: 1. Djustice Sears-Duru 2. Eric Howard 3. Cole Keith 4. Evan Olmstead 5. Conor Keys 6. Lucas Rumball 7. Matt Heaton 8. Tyler Ardron - captain 9. Gordon McRorie 10. Peter Nelson 11. DTH Van Der Merwe 12. Ciaran Hearn 13. Conor Trainor 14. Jeff Hassler 15. Patrick Parfrey

Reserves: 16. Andrew Quattrin 17. Hubert Buydens 18. Jake Ilnicki 19. Michael Sheppard 20. Josh Larsen 21. Phil Mack 22. Taylor Paris 23. Andrew Coe

9.00pm: All Blacks to acknowledge the passing of Stan "Tiny" Hill

1 NEWS can confirm the All Blacks will wear black armbands in tonight's match with the recent news of Stan "Tiny" Hill's death. He was 92.

For more on Hill's passing, read here.

8.55pm: Preview

Steve Hansen has insisted this week the All Blacks won’t take tonight's opponents Canada lightly.

Despite the New Zealand side’s overwhelming status as favourites over the North Americans, who were soundly beaten by Italy first up, the All Blacks coach insists they won’t be taking things easy.

He only needs to look at Japan’s win over Ireland as confirmation anything is possible at the tournament.

“We’ve always had a philosophy - play what’s in front of you. If it’s time to push it, we’ll push it. If it’s not on to push it, we’ll do something else,” he told reporters.

“We had a great reminder the other day of that, didn’t we?”

Hansen said his side’s heavy defeat by Australia in Perth was also a reminder danger was lurking everywhere when teams want to steal your crown.

“If you disrespect the opponent you’re playing you’ll get a punch on the nose. We did that in Perth. We can’t afford to do that again.”

Hansen has made 11 changes to the starting line-up for tonight's game from the squad that beat South Africa first-up 23-13 with the big talking point being Rieko Ioane getting recalled on the wing.

Ioane has struggled for game time this season, having seemingly been overtaken by Sevu Reece and George Bridge.

Reece and Bridge drop out of the 23, with Jordie Barrett wearing the number 14 jersey.

Scott Barrett, captain Kieran Read, Richie Mo'unga, and Beauden Barrett are the only four retaining their place tonight.

The Mo'unga-Barrett first-five/ fullback combo continues, while Atu Moli, Liam Coltman and Angus Ta'avao make up an inexperienced front row with just 17 caps between them.