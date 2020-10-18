LIVE: All Blacks vs Wallabies - Sam Cane's men out to win Bledisloe in Sydney Test

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of the third Bledisloe Cup Test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies at Sydney's ANZ stadium.

6 mins: TRY ALL BLACKS! Big Karl Tu'inukuafe goes over crashes over the line. A huge overlap to his left but he backs himself. Maybe should have passed it but he got there himself. The first test try for the prop. Mo'unga converts, All Blacks have the early lead.

3 mins: A worrying moment for the All Blacks early on as Caleb Clarke leaps up to recieve a kick, Filipo Daugunu carelessly takes him out whilst in the air. Clarke hits the ground awkwardly however he gets back to his feet. Daugunu sees yellow, Australia down to 14-men for the next 10 minutes.

1 min: Australia get the game underway with Noah Lolesio taking the opening kick, the All Blacks recieve and put the ball straight into touch.

9:45pm: The teams emerge from the tunnel in drizzly conditions at ANZ stadium and gather for the anthems. After both anthems the All Blacks perform Kapa O Pango as the Wallabies stand in their boomerang formation to recieve the Haka.

Wallabies 0 - 0 All Blacks

All Blacks: 1.Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2.Dane Coles, 3.Ofa Tuungafasi, 4.Patrick Tuipulotu, 5.Samual Whitelock, 6.Shannon Frizell, 7.Sam Cane (captain), 8.Hoskins Sotutu, 9.Aaron Smith, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.Caleb Clarke, 12.Jack Goodhue, 13.Anton Lienert-Brown, 14.Jordie Barrett, 15.Beauden Barrett.

Substitutes: 16.Codie Taylor, 17.Alex Hodgman, 18.Tyrel Lomax, 19.Scott Barrett, 20.Dalton Papalii, 21.TJ Perenara, 22. Ngani Laumape, 23.Rieko Ioane.

Wallabies: 1.James Slipper, 2.Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3.Allan Alaalatoa, 4.Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5.Matt Philip, 6.Ned Hanigan, 7.Michael Cooper (captain), 8.Harry Wilson, 9.Nic White, 10.Noah Lolesio, 11.Marika Koroibete, 12.Irae Simone, 13.Jordan Petaia, 14.Filipo Daugunu, 15.Dane Haylett-Petty.

Substitutes: 16.Jordan Uelese, 17.Scott Sio, 18.Taniela Tupou, 19.Rob Simmons, 20.Fraser McReight, 21.Tate McDermott, 22.Reece Hodge, 23.Hunter Paisami.

Preview: The All Blacks will be looking to seal their Bledisloe fate tonight in their first test away from home this season.

With the first match ending in a draw, the cup is still fair game, however it is the All Blacks with the advantage after their win last fortnight leaving them just a win away from clinching the series.

Tonight's match is a must win for the Wallabies however, who will be looking to keep their hopes of bringing the Bledisloe Cup back accross the Tasman alive after an 18-year drought.

The All Blacks squad is largely unchanged from the last test at Eden Park with just three changes made to the squad.

One notable change is the inclusion of Hoskins Sotutu at No.8, making his first start for the All Blacks.

Karl Tu'inukuafe also comes into the starting side with Joe Moody still out on HIA protocol and Ngani Laumape makes his return to the side after a long run of injury.