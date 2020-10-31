LIVE: All Blacks vs Wallabies - All Blacks run riot, holding Wallabies scoreless in dominant first half

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live coverage of the third Bledisloe Cup Test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies at Sydney's ANZ stadium.

Anton Lienert-Brown produced some big defence in the early stages. Source: Photosport

Wallabies 5 - 43 All Blacks

73 mins: They are in again! TRY! Richie Mo'unga links up with Jordie Barrett with a flat pass and it was all over from there. Barrett burns through the Wallabies line and no one has the wheels to catch him as he dots down under the posts. Mo'unga makes an easy kick and the All Blacks are now running away with the match.

70 mins: TRY! Hoskins Sotutu breaks off the back of the scrum and darts down the blindside before a quick pass away to Rieko Ioane. Mo'unga on point with his kicking tonight and nails the kick from the right edge.

69 mins: The All Blacks nearly scale the full length of the field as they streak up the right edge of the field. Reiko Ioano makes the bulk of the meters with a smooth dummy pass but gets brought down deep in Wallabies territory. Wallabies caught offside, the All Blacks have a perfect try scoring opportunity here with a 5m scrum.

67 mins: Sam Cane goes off for an HIA after the shoulder of Harry Wilson makes contact with his head. Dalton Papalii comes on in his place.

65 mins: Beauden Barret heads to the bench, making way for Rieko Ioane. Laumape

64 mins: Ngani Laumape makes his long awaited return to the All Blacks coming on for Jack Goodhue. The Wallabies get themselves a lineout on the AB's 5m line. The All Blacks penalised straight after and the Wallabies have a 5m scrum but some superb work at the breakdown from Sam Cane sees a turnover as the All Blacks diffuse another Wallabies advance.

60 mins: Another penalty against the Wallabies and the All Blacks opt to take the points. Mo'unga succesfully slots the kick and gets the All Blacks back onto the scoreboard.

57 mins: All Blacks get another scrum penalty, the seventh against the Wallabies. Tupou pops up under pressure from Hodgman. Barrett kicks for touch and the All Blacks with in good position with a lineout on the Wallabies 22.

54 mins: Wallabies make some changes. They replenish their front row with Taniela Tupou and debutant Irae Simone comes off the field. The All Blacks also make changes with Scott Barrett marching on to complete the set. All Barrett brothers now on field.

50 mins: Despite looking threatening the Wallabies are being let down by a succession of errors. Handling and general sloppy play seeming to be the handbrake on the Wallabies momentum each time they begin to look promising. Yet another dropped pass leads to an All Blacks scrum in the midfield but this time the All Blacks dominate and get a penalty. Jordie Barrett kicks into Wallabies territory and Australia seemingly on the back foot again.

44 mins: The two try-scoring front rowers come off just before a Wallabies scrum deep in their own 22. Tu'inukuafe off for Alex Hodgman. Coles off for Codie Taylor. The fresh legs don't seem to make much impact straight away though as the Wallabies get a penalty after the AB's front row collapses.

41 mins: TRY WALLABIES! just what they needed after a rough first half. A good finish by Noah Lolesio but you can almost attribute that try to Jordan Petaia. Petaia fends off Goodhue, bumps off Mo'unga, slips the tackle of Beauden Barret and is finally brought down by Clarke. Lolesio runs onto a flat ball and cruises home. The Wallabies now on the scoreboard! Converison is no good though.

40 mins: The whistle sounds for the end of the half and the Wallabies waste no time in heading to the sheds. That was the All Blacks half through and through with Mo'unga really making an impact. Caleb Clarke also featuring in several threatening carries throughout the half. The All Blacks seem to be making the most of having two pivots in Mo'unga and Beauden Barrett with the duo just too hard to contain right now.

38 mins: Mo'unga NEARLY scores again! Much like his previous tries, Mo'unga runs onto a kick and puts the hammer down. A light ankle tap from a Wallabies defender however is just enough to upset his balance and slow him down.

35 mins: Beauden spills a kick and the Wallabies regather under advantage. Their first threating run in the match, Daugunu makes some metres up the right edge of the field. The good work is undone just seconds later however, after a poor kick from Noah Lolesio dribbles into the All Blacks in-goal area.

29 mins: ANOTHER ONE. This time Dane Coles scores after having a disallowed try earlier. The All Blacks get a lineout just five meters out from the Wallabies line. Coles hops on the back of a fastly advancing maul and scores as it approaches the left corner. Mo'unga converts and the Wallabies are just not even in the contest at the moment.

26 mins: MO'UNGA SCORES AGAIN! Wallabies can't catch a breath at the moment. Mo'unga runs onto a cheeky chip over the Wallabies defense from Jordie Barret. Mo'unga barely gets touched on his way to the line with plenty of players in support. None are needed though as he is just too quick. Coverts his own try to add the extra two points.

21 mins: TRY! Mo'unga carves through the Wallabies defense, beating several Wallabies defenders with footwork alone. He misses the conversion but the All Blacks are now holding a comfortable lead.

19 mins: Jordie Barrett comes back into the field. Wallabies make put up several kicks in the last couple of minutes of Barretts sin-bin sentence to exploit the absence at the back but to no avail.

15 mins: Tu'inukuafe shells an easy pass as the Wallabies get their first real shot at posession. A dangerous probing kick into the All Blacks 22 sees the All Blacks scramble back to regather. Still a man short, the Wallabies trying to turn up the heat.

12 mins: Yet another try ruling overturned as Caleb Clarke bulldozes into the right corner. A superb covering tackle from Koroibete sees the ball dislodged as Clarke goes to score. Daugunu returns to the field, the All Blacks now one-man short.

10 mins: Mo'unga kicks deep into Wallabies territory with Dane Coles the lone All Blacks chaser. He dives on the ball in the Wallabies in goal and jumps to his feet in celebration, try awarded with no review. The referee back tracks and un-awards the try after seeing he wasn't in control of the grounding.

8 mins: All Blacks look dangerous from the restart with Anton Lienert-Brown chasing a kick downfield. He offloads to Jordie Barrett who sticks out his elbow as Haylett-Petty initiates the tackle. Barrett sees yellow, the Wallabies back to an even playing field with 14 on 14 now. Both players to leave the field being the right wingers.

6 mins: TRY ALL BLACKS! Big Karl Tu'inukuafe goes over crashes over the line. A huge overlap to his left but he backs himself. Maybe should have passed it but he got there himself. The first test try for the prop. Mo'unga converts, All Blacks have the early lead.

3 mins: A worrying moment for the All Blacks early on as Caleb Clarke leaps up to recieve a kick, Filipo Daugunu carelessly takes him out whilst in the air. Clarke hits the ground awkwardly however he gets back to his feet. Daugunu sees yellow, Australia down to 14-men for the next 10 minutes.

1 min: Australia get the game underway with Noah Lolesio taking the opening kick, the All Blacks recieve and put the ball straight into touch.

9:45pm: The teams emerge from the tunnel in drizzly conditions at ANZ stadium and gather for the anthems. After both anthems the All Blacks perform Kapa O Pango as the Wallabies stand in their boomerang formation to recieve the Haka.

All Blacks: 1.Karl Tu'inukuafe, 2.Dane Coles, 3.Ofa Tuungafasi, 4.Patrick Tuipulotu, 5.Samuel Whitelock, 6.Shannon Frizell, 7.Sam Cane (captain), 8.Hoskins Sotutu, 9.Aaron Smith, 10.Richie Mo'unga, 11.Caleb Clarke, 12.Jack Goodhue, 13.Anton Lienert-Brown, 14.Jordie Barrett, 15.Beauden Barrett.

Substitutes: 16.Codie Taylor, 17.Alex Hodgman, 18.Tyrel Lomax, 19.Scott Barrett, 20.Dalton Papalii, 21.TJ Perenara, 22. Ngani Laumape, 23.Rieko Ioane.

Wallabies: 1.James Slipper, 2.Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 3.Allan Alaalatoa, 4.Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5.Matt Philip, 6.Ned Hanigan, 7.Michael Cooper (captain), 8.Harry Wilson, 9.Nic White, 10.Noah Lolesio, 11.Marika Koroibete, 12.Irae Simone, 13.Jordan Petaia, 14.Filipo Daugunu, 15.Dane Haylett-Petty.

Substitutes: 16.Jordan Uelese, 17.Scott Sio, 18.Taniela Tupou, 19.Rob Simmons, 20.Fraser McReight, 21.Tate McDermott, 22.Reece Hodge, 23.Hunter Paisami.

Preview: The All Blacks will be looking to seal their Bledisloe fate tonight in their first test away from home this season.

With the first match ending in a draw, the cup is still fair game, however it is the All Blacks with the advantage after their win last fortnight leaving them just a win away from clinching the series.

Tonight's match is a must win for the Wallabies however, who will be looking to keep their hopes of bringing the Bledisloe Cup back accross the Tasman alive after an 18-year drought.

The All Blacks squad is largely unchanged from the last test at Eden Park with just three changes made to the squad.

One notable change is the inclusion of Hoskins Sotutu at No.8, making his first start for the All Blacks.

Karl Tu'inukuafe also comes into the starting side with Joe Moody still out on HIA protocol and Ngani Laumape makes his return to the side after a long run of injury.