LIVE: All Blacks under pressure as Lions score before halftime

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of the first Test between the All Blacks and the British and Irish Lions from Eden Park, Auckland.

Ben Smith Source: Photosport

37 mins: All Blacsk 13 Lions 8

TRY!!! The Lions hit back! Williams makes a burst, he passes to Daly who sprints down the wing. Davies gets the ball and passes back inside to O'Brien who goes over to score!

Farrell with the kick, and he's missed! The All Blacks lead cut back to just five points.

34 mins: All Blacks 13 Lions 3

Penalty! Barrett with his third effort of the night and it's good! The All Blacks back in front by 10.

33 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 3

Read bursts through the Lions' line! The referee has the arm out for a penalty, Crotty is down with a hamstring injury, this looks bad! Lienert-Brown warming up.

Barrett kicks over the top but Murray claims and calls for the mark. The All Blacks go back for the penalty though.

31 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 3

Penalty! Owen Franks tackles Murray without the ball and the Lions will have a shot at goal! Farrell lines up his first kick of the night. He's got it and the Lions chalk up their first points of the night.

30 mins: All Blacsk 10 Lions 0

Farrell kicks over the top and Daly beats Dagg in the air! The Lions' winger can't hold onto the ball after a thumping hit from Crotty. The referee goes back for advantage.

28 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions

Ben Smith is off! Terrible news for the All Blacks. It looks like another concussion, Aaron Cruden comes into first-five, Barrett drops into fullback.

27 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 0

Lions lineout. Farrell clears and Ben Smith plucks it out of the air but the Lions have turned it! Te'o runs it and offloads to Faletau. Furlong passes to Wyn Jones who drops it! The All Blacks on the counter now.

Retallick burst up the centre, Smith clears but the kick is charged by Furlong! He's in space but knocks the ball on! All Blacks will have a scrum.

25 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 0

Barrett with a massive kick down field for the All Blacks to have a lineout on the Lions' 10m line. Read wins the lineout. Sonny Bill loses the ball forward, Murray goes over the top with no one at the back for the All Blacks. Barrett cleans up and passes to Dagg who meets the Lions' rush defence. Aaron Smith clears and it's a beauty of a kick!

23 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 0

Ben Smith looks in a bit of trouble. The Lions have a scrum after Barrett knocks the ball on. Farrell is smashed by Williams off the back of the scrum. The Lions look to run the ball now, Murray puts up another kick and Ben Smith drops another! The Lions don't release the ball from the next tackle though, All Blacks penalty.

20 mins: All Blacks 10 Lions 0

TRY!!! Penalty from the scrum and the All Blacks to quickly! Crotty makes a strong run and offloads to Moody, the All Blacks holding the ball here. Cane is tackled, hints of offside from the Lions. Retallick surges ahead. Sonny Bill goes close! The referee has the arm out for another penalty! Alun Wyn Jones this time.

The All Blacks go quickly! Aaron Smith goes to Barrett who passes to Dagg, who fires a low pass to Codie Taylor out on the wing and he scores! What a try from Taylor! Barrett lines up the kick, and he's made it look easy! All Blacks lead by 10!

16 mins: All Blacsk 3 Lions 0

The Lions concede another penalty! Brodie Retallick wins it for the All Blacks, he goes over the top and the Lions don't play the ball. All Blacks scrum.

14 mins: All Blacks 3 Lions 0

Penalty! The All Blacks with great offensive pressure here. The Lions steal the ball but concede a penalty! Faletau is offside! Barrett and Read opt to shoot at goal.

He lines up the kick, and it's perfect! The All Blacks have the lead!

12 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

The Lions win their lineout and Murray has the ball under control before a kick but Israel Dagg soars to claim the ball in the air. Ben Smith runs at the line but is tackled. The All Blacks working the ball upfield now. Sonny Bill offloads to Sam Cane, the All Blacks moving the ball quickly at the moment. Aaron Smith passes inside to Ben Smith, who passes to Crotty who commits a few defenders. Barrett kicks over the top but Watson claims and calls for the mark.

10 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

Conor Murray clears the kick but Ben Smith loses the ball in the air. The Lions lose the ball after a huge hit from Kaino on Ben Te'o. Aaron Smith stabs a clever kick through that goes out for a Lions lineout.

8 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

A strong scrum first up from the All Blacks. The All Blacks work the ball upfield. Read dummies and offloads to Aaron Smith but the Lions have the ball! Farrell clears but the kick isnt out. Dagg returns fire with another kick of his own and it's a beauty! The Lions will have a lineout just in front of their 10m line.

6 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

The Lions charge down a kick but Barrett regathers. The Lions knock the ball on and after a brief advantage, the All Blacks will have a scrum.

4 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

The All Blacks win a penalty now! They win their own lineout and the Lions are offside at the breakdown! Barrett kicks and the All Blacks have a lineout.

Read claims the ball from the set play and gets back to Smith who has a box kick. Daly takes it but is smashed upon landing. The All Blacks have the ball again.

3 mins: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

The Lions win their first lineout and try to run the ball. Ben Te'o makes a burst at the line but is taken out by Sonny Bill Williams. Davies makes a break! He fires a pass back inside to Murray who is tackled short of the line. The Lions recycle and the ball goes out to the wing where Daly is waiting. Dagg comes across to make the tackle but Daly is over the line! Has he scored though? No, brilliant from Dagg to take Daly into touch and save a certain try! Lineout for the All Blacks.

1 min: All Blacks 0 Lions 0

Early penalty in favour of the Lions! Aaron Smith takes out his opposite Conor Murray off the ball. The Lions kick for the lineout.

KICK OFF!

We're away! Beauden Barrett starts the series off with a deep kick into the Lions' territory.

7:35pm

The All Blacks unleash Kapa o Pango on the Lions, they're fired up. This is the biggest game for these players outside of a World Cup - on either side. Eden Park cheer on, not too far from kick off now.

7:33pm

God Defend New Zealand is performed beautifully, now both sides take their places for the All Blacks' Haka. TJ Perenara to lead it.

7:30pm

Kieran Read leads the All Blacks onto the field, the crowd get a glimpse of their team on the big screen. Eden Park goes wild as the men in black take the field. Both sides form up for the New Zealand anthem.

7:28pm

The Lions are the first out of the tunnel. A healthy cheer from the thousands of Lions supporters in attendance.

7:25pm

The All Blacks and the Lions are both back in the sheds now. Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland will be giving their teams some final words of encouragement before arguably one of the biggest Test matches of their careers.

7:12pm

Both sides going through their warm-ups. A sea of red has engulfed the Eden Park crowd, it looks like both teams will have an even number of supporters for this opening Test match.

PRE MATCH

After what seems like an eternity of build-up, the moment of truth has arrived. Steve Hansen's All Blacks will take on Warren Gatland's Lions for the ultimate bragging rights between Northern and Southern Hemisphere rugby.

The All Blacks come off the back of a 78-0 demolition of Manu Samoa last week, while the Lions have had a mixed tour so far, picking up four wins and two losses from their six matches.

Steve Hansen has sprung a few surprise selections, most of all in naming 20-year old Rieko Ioane to start on the left wing in place of Julian Savea, while Ryan Crotty and Kieran Read make their return from injury in the biggest match up outside of a World Cup.

Warren Gatland has made some shock selections of his own, with Lions skipper Sam Warburton starting on the bench, Ireland's Peter O'Mahony will lead the side in his place.

Also keep an eye out for Kiwi-born Ben Te'o who is up against All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams as the pair renew their rugby league rivalry.

TEAMS

All Blacks: 15. Ben Smith, 14. Israel Dagg, 13. Ryan Crotty, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Jerome Kaino, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Nathan Harris, 17. Wyatt Crockett, 18. Charlie Faumuina, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Ardie Savea, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Aaron Cruden, 23. Anton Linert-Brown.

Lions: 15. Liam Williams, 14. Anthony Watson, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Ben Te'o, 11. Elliot Daly, 10. Owen Farrell, 9. Conor Murray, 8. Taulupe Faletau, 7. Sean O'Brien, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 5. George Kruis, 4. Alun Wyn Jones, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 2. Jamie George, 1. Mako Vunipola.