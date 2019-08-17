LIVE: All Blacks take healthy halftime lead in Bledisloe Cup decider against Wallabies

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's coverage of this second Bledisloe Cup Test between the All Blacks and the Wallabies from Eden Park, Auckland.

8:44pm: 45 mins - All Blacks 17 Wallabies 0

Taylor's throw hits Read and the All Blacks can attack. SBW hits the line hard before the All Blacks go blind to Lienert-Brown. Smith goes short to Moody who hits Alaalatoa, and they both stay down.

Alaalatoa is off for a concussion test by the looks of things, Taniela Tupou replaces him.

Meanwhile Dane Coles is back on along with Tuipulotu.

8:40pm: 43 mins - All Blacks 17 Wallabies 0

The front rows go down as White feeds. White feeds again, but the All Blacks' drive is massive and they win a penalty with just seven men!

Mo'unga kicks into touch and will start with another lineout.

8:37pm: 41 mins - All Blacks 17 Wallabies 0

Both sides back out there and unchanged after the break. Dane Coles still with five minutes in the bin.

Beauden Barrett kicks off in the second half, and the Wallabies knock on - however, the ball didn't go 10m, meaning it'll be a Wallabies scrum.

8:25pm: HALFTIME - All Blacks 17 Wallabies 0

Codie Taylor on to replace Coles in the bin, Tuipulotu the one to make way. Ardie Savea at the back of the scrum as the siren goes for halftime. The All Blacks' scrum does brilliantly with a man offSmith goes wide to Reece who tries to step through, the Wallabies give away another penalty.

Read wants the points though. Mo'unga with the kick, but this one's wide to the right to end the first half!

8:21pm: 40 mins - All Blacks 17 Wallabies 0

Beale spills another high ball and the All Blacks can counter again! Sevu Reece tries a chip and chase, but the ball goes into touch.

Wallabies lineout on their own 5m line. The Wallabies try to run it, but lose the ball forward! The All Blacks will have a scrum on the 10m line.

8:18pm: 37 mins - All Blacks 17 Wallabies 0

Yellow card! The All Blacks win the lineout and drive. Coles has the ball at the back, and the All Blacks win the advantage. The All Blacks want to move the ball, but Whitelock can't hang on. We'll go back for the penalty, but the referee wants to check somethings.

Possible foul play from Coles against White. The replays don't look good, Coles has thrown White by the neck. This will be yellow, it is.

Dane Coles will have 10 minutes in the bin. Hodge kicks for touch and the Wallabies have a lineout to restart.

8:14pm: 36 mins - All Blacks 17 Wallabies 0

Beale spills the ball, and the All Blacks kick for the corner. The ball dribbles into touch and the Wallabies have a lineout. The ball goes back to White, who can't get the kick away. Naisarani breaks though, he gets to halfway, before Cane tackles - and wins the penalty too!

The All Blacks will have a lineout.

8:12pm: 34 mins - All Blacks 17 Wallabies 0

TRY!!! The Wallabies kick to Barrett, who runs the ball and finds Bridge inside him. Bridge slips right through the Wallabies line and now he's away!

The winger draws in the final defender before finding Aaron Smith inside him, and the All Blacks have another try!!!

Mo'unga with another kick, and he won't miss from there. Out of nowhere the All Blacks' lead is 17.

8:09pm: 31 mins - All Blacks 10 Wallabies 0

TRY!!! The Wallabies try to go forward from the halfway line. Hodge spills a pass from Beale though, and Mo'unga is there to snap up the loose ball!

Mo'unga is away and no one will catch him! He runs away to score the first try of the match, and he converts his own effort too!

All Blacks lead by 10.

8:06pm: 28 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

White feeds the scrum and the front rows collapse. White feeds again, but this time the All Blacks five away a penalty, Laulala the culprit. Hodge boots the ball into touch for a Wallabies lineout.

8:03pm: 25 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

The Wallabies scramble at the back after a Mo'unga kick sees Lienert-Brown and Hodge in a foot race. The Wallabies winger gets there first though, and White clears.

All Blacks lineout and they can go forward. Read makes good ground upfield, but a mix up between Savea and Laulala sees a knock on.

Wallabies scrum.

8:01pm: 24 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

The Wallabies want the points though! Lealiifano with another shot at goal, and he misses this one too!

8:00pm: 23 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

White tries to kick along the ground, and Barrett lets it run into touch. All Blacks' lineout on their own 22.

Coles throws, again too far though and the Wallabies can attack once more. White and Lealiifano combine before the Wallabies go wide. Kerevi is tackled just short as the Wallabies win the advantage.

Rodda drives before being tackled short, Beale is driven back. The Wallabies through 12 phases, and Coles is offside, there's a knock on, so we go back for the penalty.

7:57pm: 19 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

Wallabies lineout inside the All Blacks' half after a high tackle on White. Coleman wins the throw and the Wallabies try to drive. Kerevi has a run before the Wallabies go wide to Koroibete, Sevu Reece wins the ball in the tackle though.

The ball goes back to Barrett who clears. The Wallabies come again though, they've got the advantage as well. Naisarani has a run, but the referee brings play back for the initial penalty.

The Wallabies want the points. Lealiifano lines up his first attempt of the night, slightly to the left. He hits the post though! Aaron Smith clears into touch.

7:51pm: 13 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

The All Blacks turn the ball over and look to go wide to Bridge who has a run. Savea has brilliant run, drawing in a few defenders before going down. Moody gives away a penalty though for incorrectly joining the ruck. The Wallabies will restart with a lineout.

7:49pm: 11 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

White tries a box kick, but it doesn't go out, Bridge claims, he finds Barrett inside him and goes for the drop kick?! Away to the right of the posts though.

7:47pm: 9 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

Hodge does well to tidy up a Barrett kick on the Wallabies' 22. White goes to the air and Mo'unga takes it before being taken by Hooper. The All Blacks lose the ball and the Wallabies kick with no one home at the back!

Mo'unga gets back first, before Sevu Reece is taken high.

7:45pm: 7 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

Wallabies lineout as Perenara's box kick is out on the full. The Wallabies win it, but Lealiifano's pass is forward. All Blacks scrum inside the Wallabies' half.

Savea at the back again, Smith feeds. Mo'unga at first receiver, he finds Barrett who kicks into touch along the ground for another lineout to the Wallabies.

7:42pm: 4 mins - All Blacks 3 Wallabies 0

Penalty! The All Blacks want the points. Mo'unga with the kicking duties first up, and he belts it through the uprights - the All Blacks take the lead.

7:41pm: 3 mins - All Blacks 0 Wallabies 0

The Wallabies give away a penalty at the lineout, Mo'unga kicks into touch for another lineout. Coles overthrows and the Wallabies knock on. All Blacks' scrum.

Ardie Savea in the number eight role. Smith feeds and the All Blacks win advantage. Savea offloads on the wing to SBW, who tries an offload that goes to ground, we'll go back for the penalty.

7:38pm: KICKOFF - All Blacks 0 Wallabies 0

The Wallabies kick off, and the ball's gone out on the full! All Blacks lineout.

7:35pm

We've had the anthems, now it's time for the haka. Rain falling at Eden Park.

Kieran Read at the front of the V shape, TJ Perenara leads. It's kapa o pango this week - the first time we've seen it this year. The All Blacks are seriously fired up.

7:30pm

Both sides will observe a moment's silence for Sir Brian Lochore, as well as former All Blacks halfback Bruce Deans, who passed away earlier this week.

7:27pm

The Wallabies are the first team out of the tunnel, there's a healty amount of Australian fans in tonight.

Massive cheers for Kieran Read though, leading the All Blacks onto Eden Park for the last time.

7:25pm

Good evening! The conditions at Eden Park aren't for the faint hearted tonight - wet and windy in the city of sails!

Kick off around 10 minutes away.

PREVIEW

After an embarrassing 47-26 defeat in Perth last week, the All Blacks have made drastic changes - needing nothing short of victory to not only keep hold of the Bledisloe Cup, but also to restore some pride in the black jersey.

Steve Hansen has swung the axe, with Ben Smith and Rieko Ioane making way for Sevu Reece and George Bridge, while makes way for Nepo Laulala replaces Owen Franks in the front row.

The Wallabies meanwhile have journeyed across the Tasman with arguably their best chance of Bledisloe success since 2002 but the hoodoo at Eden Park remains with the green and gold not having tasted victory at the Auckand venue since 1986.

Michael Cheika has made just one forced change, with Adam Coleman replacing Rory Arnold at lock.

TEAMS

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Ardie Savea, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Jackson Hemopo, 20. Matt Todd, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Ngani Laumape, 23. Jordie Barrett.

Wallabies: 15. Kurtley Beale, 14. Marika Koroibete, 13. James O'Connor, 12. Samu Kerevi, 11. Reece Hodge, 10. Christian Lealiifano, 9. Nic White, 8. Isi Naisarani, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 6. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5. Adam Coleman, 4. Izack Rodda, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Tolu Latu, 1. Scott Sio.