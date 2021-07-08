LIVE: All Blacks take on Fiji in Dunedin

Join 1 NEWS for live updates of tonight's Test between the All Blacks and Fiji at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin.

28min: NZL 21-11 FIJ

FIJ TRY!! Some brilliant play from Fiji sees Sau blast through the defence and nearly all the way. A couple of pick-and-gos fall short but the Fijians win a penalty after Smith was deemed offside. They go for touch rather than the posts. Off the lineout, Tuisue pulls off the back of the maul and dives over. Well deserved for the visitors! Volavola hits the post on the conversion.

24min: NZL 21-6 FIJ

Beauden Barrett cops a nasty boot to the face and is taken off the field. Replaced by McKenzie.

21min: NZL 21-6 FIJ

NZL TRY!! Havili has two in three minutes!! The All Blacks win another penalty in midfield and kick for touch deep in Fiji territory. Off the resulting lineout, the ball finds Havili at first receiver and he just busts through the line to score under the posts. Another conversion for Barrett.

18min: NZL 14-6 FIJ

NZL TRY!! Around the front of the lineout, Taylor edges close to the line but is held up. Smith again opts to give it to the backline. Barrett shifts it quickly to Havili, who dummies and steps inside to beat two men and score next to the post! Great moment on return to the All Blacks for Havili. Barrett converts easily from out in front.

13min: NZL 7-6 FIJ

FIJ PEN! The All Blacks are penalised again, this time for not rolling away. It's dead in front and Volavola doesn't hesitate to point to the posts. It's over again and the gap is reduced to one.

9min: NZL 7-3 FIJ

NZL TRY!! The All Blacks win a penalty and kick for touch. They form a strong maul off the back of the lineout but Smith chooses to give it to his backs just five metres out from the line. Quick hands across the face are just too quick for the Fijians to cover and Jordie Barrett runs through to touch down for the first try of the night! His brother converts.

5min: NZL 0-3 FIJ

FIJ PEN! Fiji win the penalty in the breakdown just outside the All Blacks 22m on the right wing. Volavola points to the posts and slots the penalty nicely right through the middle of the posts. Fiji take the lead!

3min: NZL 0-0 FIJ

Reece nearly pulls off an absurd try as he kicks Barrett's cross-field ball on the full through to the line, but is just unable to catch up with it before it goes dead. Exciting start!

7.05pm: KICKOFF

Barrett kicks off and we're underway in Dunedin!

7pm: PRE-MATCH

A lovely moment in the dressing room as the Fijians link arms and break into song before heading out to the pitch.

Both teams are welcomed onto the field by a karanga and big cheers go up for the visiting side, who return to the city for the first time in a decade.

The national anthems are sung before the Fijians lay down the opening challenge with their traditional Cibi.

The All Blacks respond, with Dane Coles again leading Ka Mate. Aaron Smith stands at the front of the challenge. What a special night for the veteran halfback in front of his adopted home crowd.

6.30pm: PREVIEW

Source: 1 NEWS

For the first time in a decade the All Blacks will take on the Flying Fijians, and what better place to host it than under the roof at Forsyth Barr in Dunedin.

It will be a special night for a pair of Highlanders too.

Aaron Smith will lead the All Blacks for the first time in his 98th Test, while Gore's own 22-year-old Ethan De Groot is sure to bring some Southern mongrel onto the park as he suits up in black for the first time.

Fiji come into the game as true wildcards, having only played three Tests since the 2019 World Cup due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, and the All Blacks were wary of the threat they could pose.

"They've got big forwards, they've got some really fast backs, they've got some good, experienced leaders and their coach has talked about the fact that he's excited about the squad so that's a little warning sign for us," All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree said.

Off the field, the Fijians have been left concerned about the second wave of coronavirus sweeping through the island nation.

The team had been set to wear jerseys carrying a message encouraging their compatriots to get vaccinated.

However, 1 NEWS can reveal those plans have been canned due to differing opinions in the squad regarding the message.

It is also understood the message was pushed by team sponsor Fiji Airways and players didn't know until it was in the media.

As expected, the All Blacks are overwhelming favourites, paying $1.005 for victory on the TAB.

TEAMS

Source: 1 NEWS