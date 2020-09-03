LIVE: All Blacks stars duke it out in North v South clash

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of this evening's North v South exhibition rugby match at Sky Stadium in Wellington.

30min: NOR 14-10 SOU

South's scrum earns another penalty. Ioane's first act of the night is a kick for touch and it gives his men a lineout on North's 22m. South with yet another chance to strike here.

27min: NOR 14-10 SOU

South suffer another injury blow. This time it's Mo'unga. Mo'unga is headed for an HIA which sees Josh Ioane enter the backline for the South. Speaking of injuries, Ennor's night appears to be over with his knee now being iced.

26min: NOR 14-10 SOU

SOU NO THREE! South get a second shot at points after the North lose the ball at the lineout for a not-straight throw in. South attack off the scrum and North are soon penalised once again for offside. As the ref warns North captain Tuipulotu about the penalty count, Barrett grabs the tee from 40m out. He hooks the attempt left. North with a 22m dropout.

23min: NOR 14-10 SOU

SOU NO TRY! South work a maul and get close. It breaks off to the left and Taylor is over with ease! The try is initially given but after review with the TMO, it's ruled that the maul had stopped moving and the move that saw it shift left is actually an obstruction. That means no try and a penalty to the North. North clear and Whitelock is fuming.

21min: NOR 14-10 SOU

South get an attacking chance after Reece over-runs a pass from Ioane. Lineout on North's 22m.

19min: NOR 14-10 SOU

NOR TRY! The North make the most of Barrett's error and strike with McKenzie. The ball makes it way towards the left wing and Clarke makes a run down the sideline. Barrett is there to stop him but he gets an inside ball to Ioane. Ioane offloads to Perenara. Perenara finds McKenzie and he runs the final 20m to finish it. Superb ball handling in that. North take the lead back.

17min: NOR 7-10 SOU

South try to pin down North with a territory kick but they work it against them! Ball gets to McKenzie who is somehow being marked by lock Dunshea. Goes lateral to get around him and he's in space down the left wing! One to beat, he passes to Aumua who is with him and the Hurricanes hooker kicks ahead! Barrett gets back to recover the ball and opts to kick but that swirly wind has grabbed it and carried it out on the full! North lineout 10m inside the South's half.

15min: NOR 7-10 SOU

South relieve some pressure with a penalty at the scrum. Looks like Laulala made Tu'inukuafe buckle and it collapses. South lineout 15m from halfway with the penalty kick.

13min: NOR 7-10 SOU

Ennor has departed the field unfortunately. Looks like it's a knee injury. That's brought Faingaanuku on and no doubt, there will be some shuffling in the South backline to welcome him. When the game restarts, it'll be a South scrum 10m from their line after a territorial kick from McKenzie pins them down.

11min: NOR 7-10 SOU

SOU THREE! ANOTHER offside penalty and South use it to take the lead. Barrett from in front, 35m out. Too easy.

10min: NOR 7-7 SOU

South back on the attack again with North penalised for being offside once more. The kick for touch gives them a lineout 10m inside the North half.

8min: NOR 7-7 SOU

SOU TRY! And South respond immediately. They go to a maul off the lineout but it goes sideways towards the middle of the field instead of forward. Ball is finally presented and Weber tries to go blindside but gets stopped inches short. The ball is there and it's Laulala of all people who sees it and takes advantage. Grabs the ball and jots it down. Jordie Barrett ties it up.

6min: NOR 7-0 SOU

South with an immediate chance to respond thanks to an offside penalty. They kick for the corner and it's a beauty from Mo'unga. 5m lineout for the South coming up.

4min: NOR 7-0 SOU

NOR TRY! North get another advantage and Beauden Barrett decides to use it with something risky! He grubbers it through the South's line and it sits up perfectly for Rieko Ioane to catch and put down. McKenzie adds the extras.

2min: NOR 0-0 SOU

What a start for the North! Clarke's inspired run leads to penalty and rather than look for an early three points from 40m out, they kick for the corner. North lineout 10m from the South line to come.

KICKOFF

South gets us going and already Caleb Clarke gets the game going instantly! Catches the kickoff and carries it 30m untouched! Finally taken down on South's 10m.

WEATHER

Swirly wind in the Cake Tin. Dry and firm underfoot but potential for showers throughout the match.

PREVIEW

All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga will face off in an epic first-five battle this evening in a match that was already pitching brother against brother, teammate against teammate and island against island.

After gathering in their squads this week, both the North and South squads have been preparing for tonight's game in Wellington, which will kick off at 7:10pm with no crowds present due to the Alert Level 2 restrictions in place nationwide.

The North team features a Blues and Hurricanes-laden forward pack, summarised perfectly by the loose forward trio of Akira Ioane, Ardie Savea and Hoskins Sotutu.

The star-studded North backline sees Barrett reconnect with former long-time Hurricanes partner TJ Perenara at No.9 and first-five, while Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane will feature in the midfield. Perenara's placement sees fellow longtime All Blacks halfback Aaron Smith sitting on the North bench.

The outside backs will be Blues breakout Caleb Clarke, Crusaders star Sevu Reece and Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie.

North head coach John Plumtree said he's working with "an exciting squad".

"There's some real power in the forwards and some speed in the backs," Plumtree said.

"The North has gelled together really well this week and the players are having a lot of fun.

"They're really excited at the challenge against the South and certainly not lacking in any motivation. There will be a real intensity to the match with two really good teams going toe-to-toe."

The South team features plenty of All Blacks talent as well with a forward pack made up mostly of Crusaders and Highlanders.

The backline is where things get more colourful though with Brad Weber named at halfback and Jordie Barrett in the No.15 jersey. Around them are plenty of Crusaders in Mo'unga, George Bridge, Jack Goodhue, Brayden Ennor and Will Jordan.

South head coach Brad Mooar said he expects his strong combinations to shine tonight.

"We have a fantastic group of men who have all made the most of this week, building relationships and having fun with each other as well as learning new things and formulating our game plan," Mooar said.

"There's been lots of good-natured banter between the teams and a lot of parochial rivalry.

"The only thing missing at the stadium will be the fans and we're really disappointed we can't share the experience there with them.

"We know there will be a huge audience watching at home so we hope they'll enjoy what's shaping up as match for the history books."

TEAMS

NOR: 1. Karl Tu'inukuafe 2. Asafo Aumua, 3. Ofa Tuungafasi, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 5. Tupou Vaa'i, 6. Akira Ioane, 7. Ardie Savea, 8. Hoskins Sotutu, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Sevu Reece, 15. Damian McKenzie.

Replacements: 16. Ash Dixon, 17. Ayden Johnstone, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Scott Scrafton, 20. Dalton Papalii, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. Peter Umaga-Jensen, 23. Mitchell Hunt.

SOU: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Samuel Whitelock (captain), 5. Mitchell Dunshea, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Tom Christie, 8. Tom Sanders, 9. Brad Weber, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 11. George Bridge, 12. Jack Goodhue, 13. Brayden Ennor, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Jordie Barrett