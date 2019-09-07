LIVE: All Blacks keep up scoring spree in second half in final World Cup warm up against Tonga

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of this one-off Test match between the All Blacks and Tonga from FMG Stadium, Hamilton.

3:39pm: 49 mins - NZ 71 Tonga 0

TRY!!! It gets better! Ioane kicks over the top out to Reece's wing, before a free flowing move sees Crotty give Savea the ball wide on the right. Savea shows way too much speed, and scores under the posts.

Ioane manages his first Test points with the conversion!

3:36pm: 47 mins - NZ 64 Tonga 0

TRY!!! All Blacks lineout. Read takes the ball from Taylor's throw. They go for the drive and they're over for another try!!! Who scored it though? It looks like Matt Todd, it is. That's try number 10.

Ioane with his second kick of the match, false start as the ball falls off the tee. The referee gives Ioane a 15-second warning, so he rushes the kick and puts it to the left.

3:31pm: 43 mins - NZ 59 Tonga 0

TRY!!! OH MY WORD! A perfect kick from Ioane sees Bridge pluck the ball out of the sky, and he scores to start the second half!!!

Ioane's kick is on target, but falls short of the posts.

3:29pm: 41 mins - NZ 54 Tonga 0

We're back after the break, and our newest All Black will get us started - Josh Ioane to kick off on his Test debut.

3:17pm: HALFTIME - NZ 54 Tonga 0

TRY!!! Another one and the All Blacks pass 50! From the kick off, the All Blacks go wide, where Savea makes a run down the right before finding Reece on his wing. Reece draws in the last man, and puts Crotty away for the eighth try of the afternoon.

Barrett with yet another kick, and that's halftime.

3:15pm: 38 mins - NZ 47 Tonga 0

TRY!!! The All Blacks turn the ball over from nowhere Matt Todd the hero, before Ben Smith hits a gap. There's absolutely no one back for Tonga, and Smith runs away to score his second try of the afternoon.

Barrett converts from right in front.

3:13pm: 36 mins - NZ 40 Tonga 0

TRY!!! The All Blacks win a penalty as Tonga don't release and Perenara takes it quickly. The All Blacks go wide to Reece, who runs the ball to the line before offloading back to Perenara to score.

In all seriousness, the All Blacks are playing too fast for me to keep up at the moment!

Barrett with the conversion, and it's good!

3:10pm: 34 mins - NZ 33 Tonga 0

TRY!!! The All Blacks again score on the counter. Tuipulotu offloads out the back to Read, before Savea has a run down the right wing. He draws in the last man, before going back to Read who scores under the posts.

Barrett converts too.

3:08pm: 33 mins - NZ 26 Tonga 0

Morath puts another bomb up and Kieran Read takes it. Moody hits a gap, but the All Blacks give away a penalty for entering the ruck from the side. Tuipulotu the culprit.

Tonga will have a lineout. They go short and want to run the ball, before Bridge intercepts. Barrett kicks over the top with no one at the back, but Halaifonua does well. Kalamafoni somehow bursts up the middle, and tries the chip and chase.

Barrett gets back and saves the try though.

3:05pm: 29 mins - NZ 26 Tonga 0

TRY!!! Whitelock wins the lineout and the All Blacks drive. Perenara takes the ball off the back, before Lienert-Brown has a run at the line. The All Blacks then go wide out to Bridge who does brilliantly to stay in and score.

Barrett with his fourth kick. but he can't curve this one back through the posts.

3:02pm: 27 mins - NZ 21 Tonga 0

Takulua feeds, and the All Blacks go right over the top! Read takes the ball and finds Barrett who tries to kick through, but Tonga do well to recover.

Vuna takes the first tackle, before Morath clears.

3:00pm: 25 mins - NZ 21 Tonga 0

Tonga now trying to keep ball in hand, before Morath goes to the air. Ben Smith plucks the ball out of the sky and the All Blacks can attack again.

Perenara knocks on though. Tonga scrum.

2:57pm: 22 mins - NZ 21 Tonga 0

TRY!!! Tonga kick behind the All Blacks and Beauden Barrett can counter! Ardie Savea has a run, before Bridge makes good ground. The All Blacks right in front here.

Kieran Read tries a cutout pass that is nearly intercepted, before Taylor pounces on the loose ball. The hooker sells the perfect dummy before scoring!

Barrett with another kick attempt. He keeps his perfect record.

2:54pm: 19 mins - NZ 14 Tonga 0

TRY!!! Tonga starting to try and run the ball inside the All Blacks' half. Tonga get through 11 phases, before Ardie Savea somehow turns the ball over.

He gives the ball for Ben Smith, and there's no one home for Tonga! Smith races away and scores the second try of the day! Brilliant confidence boost for Smith.

Barrett with his second kick, and he's got this one too - brilliant from Beauden!

2:50pm: 15 mins - NZ 7 Tonga 0

Taylor hits Savea at the lineout. The All Blacks look to drive forward but have lost the ball. Tonga looking unsure what to do, before Morath clears. Not out, straight to Ben Smith.

Smith is tackled, before Savea has a run. Matt Todd has a go, but loses the ball.

Takulua clears with a box kick.

2:48pm: 12 mins - NZ 7 Tonga 0

Barrett and Morath trade kicks after the restart, before Reece tries a kick through that bounces off a Tongan defender into touch. All Blacks lineout.

Taylor throws and Read takes it. The All Blacks go wide again before Bridge is taken out by Vuna out wide. We'll go back for an offside penalty though.

Barrett kicks to the corner for a lineout.

2:46pm: 10 mins - NZ 7 Tonga 0

TRY!!! All Blacks scrum after a knock on from Vuna. Perenara feeds, and this time Ben Smith is first reciever. The All Blacks go wide as Lienert-Brown finds Bridge. The All Blacks go wide out to the right, before Ardie Savea finds Reece out on the wing.

From there Reece won't be stopped, beating his man and running in to score. He even takes it under the posts for good measure.

Barrett with the conversion attempt, and he's got it perfect!

2:42pm: 6 mins - NZ 0 Tonga 0

Maile throws the lineout and Tonga win it. Takulua clears with a box kick. Ben Smith takes the ball, but isn't allowed to play it in the maul. All Blacks' scrum.

Perenara feeds, this time they go left. Sevu Reece draws and passes, before finding Smith. Smith runs and finds Bridge who kicks. It's a foot race, Bridge against Lolohea, and the Tongan winger gets there first to force a drop out.

2:39pm: 3 mins - NZ 0 Tonga 0

Barrett puts the kick up, Morath knocks on. All Blacks scrum. Ardie Savea at the back of the scrum, Read in at what should be number six.

Perenara feeds, he wraps with Barrett and the All Blacks go wide! Bridge makes good ground, before Ben Smith has a run, but Tonga have turned it over!

Tonga look to clear, but we go back for a penalty against the All Blacks.

2:36pm: KICKOFF - NZ 0 Tonga 0

Kurt Morath kicks off for Tonga, Lienert-Brown takes and we're away!

2:35pm

TJ Perenara leads the haka for the All Blacks, and it'll be ka mate. The likes of Kieran Read, Ben Smith and Ryan Crotty will be performing the haka for the last time at home.

Passionate displays from both sides. Kick off moments away.

2:32pm

Anthems all sorted. We'll have the pre-match challenges from both sides. The All Blacks' haka up against Tonga's sipi tau.

2:25pm

Both sides out for the anthems. Healthy support in for Tonga this afternoon.

2:21pm

First up, a moment against silence for all those in attendance today, aiming to urge men to speak up about mental health.

2:13pm

Interesting to see TJ Perenara speaking in the All Blacks' huddle. Both sides finishing up their warm ups before headling back into the sheds.

2:00pm

How good is afternoon Test rugby! We're all good to go here in Hamilton for what should be a cracker between these two sides.

PREVIEW

Afternoon Test rugby returns in style - with the All Blacks taking on Tonga in their final preparation for their defence of the Rugby World Cup later this month.

With a number of changes from their side that faced Australia last month, Steve Hansen has gone for some interesting selections to face the Pacific powerhouse.

Beauden Barrett returns to first-five, while Josh Ioane could finally debut from the bench. Ardie Savea keeps hold of the number six jersey, alongside Matt Todd and Kieran Read in the loose forward trio. Ben Smith also finds himself back in his preferred position of fullback.

These two sides last met four years ago at the 2015 Rugby World Cup, the All Blacks taking a 47-9 win.

TEAMS

All Blacks: 15. Ben Smith, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 12. Ryan Crotty, 11. George Bridge, 10. Beauden Barrett, 9. TJ Perenara, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Matt Todd, 6. Ardie Savea, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Luke Jacobson, 21. Aaron Smith, 22. Josh Ioane, 23. Jordie Barrett.

Tonga: 15: David Halaifonua 14: Cooper Vuna 13: Mali Hingano 12: Siale Piutau (c) 11: Viliami Lolohea 10: Kurt Morath 9: Tane Takulua 8: Ma'ama Vaipul 7: Fotu Lokotui 6: Sione Kalamafoni 5: Leva Fifita 4: Sam Lousi 3: Siua Halanukonuka 2: Siua Maile 1: Siegfried Fisi'ihoi.