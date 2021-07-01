LIVE: All Blacks open the floodgates against Tonga at Mt Smart

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of tonight's Test match between the All Blacks and 'Ikali Tahi at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.

Sam Whitelock makes a run against Tonga. Source: Photosport

34min: NZL 38-0 TON

Tonga build phases once more but the All Blacks' defence remains solid. Eight phases amounts to nothing more than a knock on and it'll be an All Blacks scrum near halfway.

33min: NZL 38-0 TON

Tonga with another chance to attack here as Jacobson is penalised for not releasing the ball after the lineout. Tonga kick for touch and get a lineout on the All Blacks' 22m. They've managed to slow this game down a bit and with it, the All Blacks' momentum here. After all this time in the NZ half, they really need something to show for it on the scoreboard though.

32min: NZL 38-0 TON

All Blacks get out of jail as a big shove from Tu'inukuafe at the scrum results in a penalty for the hosts. Nice drive from the loosehead. Mo'unga clears and it's a lineout 15m from halfway.

31min: NZL 38-0 TON

Tonga botch the first chance with the ball lost at the lineout but a knock on from Bridge as they try to recover gifts Tonga a 5m scrum!

30min: NZL 38-0 TON

Here we go! Tonga's first big chance of the night as the All Blacks are penalised for hands in the ruck. It's kickable but Tonga know the score and kick for the corner. 5m lineout coming up!

28min: NZL 38-0 TON

Tonga's first real attack of the night as they move the ball left and right but after 10 phases, they've gon little to nowhere in terms of getting closer to the All Blacks' line. It comes left but the ball is loose. All Blacks try to pounce but can't make it stick so we'll come back for a scrum. It'll be around 10m from halfway in the NZ half with Tonga feeding.

25min: NZL 38-0 TON

Mo'unga gets the ball to Bridge on the wing with a cross kick and he tries to finish it with a grubber but it's overcooked. Tonga get a 22m dropout to restart. All Blacks bring it back off the kick off and get penalised for not releasing! Tonga needed that. The kick for touch makes it this time and it's a Tongan lineout 35m from the NZ line.

23min: NZL 38-0 TON

Throw wasn't straight so it's a scrum for the All Blacks on halfway.

21min: NZL 38-0 TON

Rare mistake from the All Blacks early after the restart as McKenzie flings it into touch on halfway. Tonga with the feed when we restart but both teams enjoying a little breather here. The All Blacks have set a quick pace in this one so far and barring that last handing error, have been clean with it too.

19min: NZL 38-0 TON

NZL TRY! After some forceback to restart the match, Tonga work their way up to halfway before kicking the ball away again. All Blacks bring it back with an attack down the left wing and get to Tonga's 22m. McKenzie get's it in the middle of the field, flicks it back on the inside to Mo'unga who is through into the backfield. One to beat. Draw and pass and Jordan is in for a second.

16min: NZL 31-0 TON

NZL TRY! Tonga get to relieve some pressure after Akira is penalised for a high tackle. Nothing in it, just up around the top off the scrum but the kick for touch doesn't go out! All Blacks bring it back and McKenzie goes down on the Tongan 10m line. Weber gives it to Ta'avao who runs into space, flicks it back to Weber and he runs away to score under the posts.

13min: NZL 24-0 TON

All Blacks go close to scoring again after eight phases of free-flowing rugby but there's a knock on and Tonga get no advantage so we'll come back for a scrum. It's near the right sideline, 10 metres from the Ikali Tahi try line. Visitors feed.

10min: NZL 24-0 TON

NZL TRY! McKenzie gets it up to the 10m line on the left wing. It comes back to the right and the All Blacks have plentiful numbers. Tupaea is taken down metres short, Coles picks and gos himself, gets the offload off to Jordan and the winger is in on the right. Mo'unga can't add the extras.

7min: NZL 19-0 TON

NZL TRY! Weber goes in this time. Jordan sets the ball 10m from halfway after kickoff. It comes left through the hands of the Ioane brothers to Bridge. One to beat. He draws, passes to Weber and the halfback goes 30m to score.

5min: NZL 12-0 TON

NZL TRY! A couple of back and forth kicks to restart before Mo'unga gets it and makes a strong run. Gets it to Tupaea who goes down and offloads to Whitelock. Whitelock gets it to Jacobson, Jacobson offloads to Papalii and he runs away under the posts. Could be a long night for some, folks...

3min: NZL 5-0 TON

NZL TRY! And it's started already! Tonga look to clear after the kickoff but Mo'unga gets it comfortably at the back and brings it back 10m inside the Tongan half. All Blacks work the ball to the midfield and set up 30m from the line. It goes left. There's numbers and Bridge is taken down 5m short. Quickly recycled left again and McKenzie is over in the corner. Clean start from the men in black tonight. Mo'unga hooks the extras left from the sideline.

7:05pm: KICKOFF

Mo'unga gets it going and we're underway at Mt Smart!

6:50pm: PRE-MATCH

Both sides are welcomed on to the Mt Smart pitch with a karanga. There's plenty of Tongan flags in the stands but also a decent amount of black in the crowd - although that may just be everyone's coats for the nippy conditions!

Both anthems are given a harmonic treatment in an emotional moment for many hearing it for the first time on the international stage.

Now on to an electric part of the evening - the challenges!

'Ikali Tahi are first with Sipi Tau. Plenty of "chehoo" from the crowd as they lay down the challenge.

The All Blacks respond and after some chat on social media and after some chat on social media about who would lead, Dane Coles leads Ka Mate! An amazing moment for the veteran hooker in his 75th Test!

We've got an electric energy in the stadium here. Let's get this game going!

6:30pm: PREVIEW

It's a true David vs Goliath match-up in Auckland tonight with Tonga up against the All Blacks for first time since 2019.

Unlike two years ago though, tonight's 'Ikali Tahi outfit features 13 debutants in the matchday 23, nine of which are starting.

With many players and staff stuck overseas, Tonga has scoured New Zealand looking for players to take on the All Blacks.

One of them was starting hooker Sam Moli who told 1 NEWS the call-up came out of the blue while he was working his day job.

"I was on the tools and got a Tongan number call me, picked it up and Toutai [Kefu] was like ‘Sam, do you want to play for ‘Ikale?’” Moli said.

The All Blacks themselves have four debutants tonight with bolter Quinn Tupaea earning a start in the midfield while George Bower, Ethan Blackadder and Finlay Christie will earn their first caps off the bench.

“It’s fantastic that Quinn, George, Ethan and Finlay have an opportunity and we’re excited for them, especially playing in front of a home crowd," coach Ian Foster said.

One of the big selection talking points in Foster's team was the No.10 jersey with Richie Mo'unga winning the battle against fellow star playmaker Beauden Barrett.

"We tossed a coin and it's come up heads over tails," Foster joked.

[Mo'unga] has been playing in New Zealand this year, he's been playing at that intensity so I think that gives him the nod."

The All Blacks enter tonight as resounding favourites to win with the TAB paying just $1.001 for a New Zealand win.

