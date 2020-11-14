LIVE: All Blacks look to get Tri-Nations campaign back on track against Argentina

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of the Tri-Nations Test between the All Blacks and the Pumas from Bankwest Stadium in sydney.

3min: NZL 0-0 ARG

Pumas set it in the middle of the field and attempt a drop goal! How's that for a start to the game!? It's wide of the right post though so All Blacks get a 22m dropout.

2min: NZL 0-0 ARG

All Blacks clear the deep kick-off but Pumas play the throw-in early and look to attack. Appears to have caught the All Blacks offguard as there's an early penalty, allowing the Pumas to get a lineout just inside the All Blacks 22m.

KICKOFF

Argentina kick things off and we're underway in Sydney!

PRE-GAME

Cracking afternoon in Sydney. Good conditions for running but we could also see kicking games come into effect with the arvo sun still making its presence felt. Currently 22 degrees with a light westerly around the place.

Anthems are sung and with no TJ Perenara in the 23 today, Aaron Smith steps up to lead the haka. All Blacks challenge with Ka Mate and it's well received by the Pumas and Sydney crowd.

Moments away from starting this one!

PREVIEW

The All Blacks are on a mission to avoid rare back-to-back defeats and Argentina's Pumas could well feel the backlash this evening.

The mighty ABs have not lost successive Tests in almost a decade, and skipper Sam Cane admits they do not plan on following up last week's shock 24-22 defeat by the Wallabies with another Rugby Championship slip-up.

"We obviously weren't overly proud of last week's performance and we came out of the review at the start of this week with some pretty clear focuses," Cane said today.

"So we'll be going out there for sure to put in a much-improved performance and one that we can be proud of.

"I don't feel I have to try and motivate the team as such to try and play well. They've got a bit of an edge about them already."

The All Blacks have not tasted defeat in consecutive Tests since losing to South Africa and Australia on the spin in 2011.

Added to that, they have never succumbed to the Pumas - whose best result in 29 meetings with New Zealand was a draw in Buenos Aires back in 1985.

But the All Blacks are treating the South Americans with respect, coach Ian Foster naming a full-strength line-up for the clash at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium.

Taking no chances in trying to preserve their unbeaten record against the Pumas, Foster has recalled first-choice halves Richie Mo'unga and Aaron Smith, along with destructive winger Caleb Clarke, who all sat out last Saturday's loss to Australia in Brisbane.

The Pumas are lining up for their first Test since thumping the USA more than a year ago, but Cane suspects the South Americans will be primed to go after two warm-up games against Australia A.

"Any team who have had a lot of preparation building up to a Test match and so much energy has gone into it, they're always going to be a dangerous side," Cane said.

"They're the first Argentinian team to be playing and out representing their country this year, so they'll go out with immense pride and we know how passionate they can be.

"So we're expecting the first 20 minutes, particularly, for it to be all on."

TEAMS

All Blacks: 1. Joe Moody, 2. Dane Coles, 3. Tyrel Lomax, 4. Patrick Tuipulotu, 5. Samuel Whitelock, 6. Shannon Frizell, 7. Sam Cane - captain, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. Aaron Smith, 10. Richie Mo’unga, 11. Caleb Clarke, 12. Jack Goodhue, 13. Anton Lienert-Brown, 14. Jordie Barrett, 15. Beauden Barrett

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Alex Hodgman, 18. Nepo Laulala, 19. Tupou Vaa’i, 20. Hoskins Sotutu, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Rieko Ioane, 23. Damian McKenzie

Argentina: 1. Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2. Julián Montoya, 3. Francisco Gómez Kodela, 4. Guido Petti, 5. Matías Alemanno, 6. Pablo Matera (captain), 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Rodrigo Bruni; 9. Tomás Cubelli, 10. Nicolás Sánchez, 11. Juan Imhoff, 12. Santiago Chocobares, 13. Matías Orlando, 14. Bautista Delguy, 15. Santiago Carreras.