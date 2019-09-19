LIVE: All Blacks look to finish Rugby World Cup on a high in clash for third place against Wales

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Rugby World Cup third place playoff between the All Blacks and Wales, from Tokyo.

ALL BLACKS 0-0 WALES

9:54pm

Both teams have entered the field and are set to face off for third place. A game no one wants to play in, but both teams given a shot to go out of the World Cup with a win and a bronze medal.

Teams line up for national anthems.

9:35pm

Welcome along to tonight's third place playoff! It might not be the game anyone wanted, but the All Blacks and Wales can tonight look to finish this tournament on a high.

Kick off in around 25 minutes.

PREVIEW

It's the game that no one wants to play in, but the All Blacks can at least send out some true legends of the game with a win tonight in the RWC match for third place.

Coach Steve Hansen takes charge of the All Blacks for the final time, while captain Kieran Read is joined by the likes of Ryan Crotty, Ben Smith and Matt Todd in their final Test match.

A win tonight would be the All Blacks' third World Cup bronze, the most for any team in history.

For Wales meanwhile, tonight's match will see the international farewell - for now at least - of Kiwi Warren Gatland, coming home to the Chiefs from next season.

TEAMS

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Ryan Crotty, 12. Sonny Bill Williams, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Shannon Frizell, 5. Scott Barrett, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Atu Moli, 18. Angus Ta'avaou, 19. Patrick Tuipuloru, 20. Matt Todd, 21. Brad Weber, 22. Anton Lienert-Brown, 23. Jordie Barrett.

Wales: 15. Hallam Amos, 14. Owen Lane, 13. Jonathan Davies, 12. Owen Watkin, 11. Josh Adams, 10. Rhys Patchell, 9. Tomos Williams, 8. Ross Moriarty, 7. James Davies, 6. Justin Tipuric, 5. Alun Wyn Jones (c), 4. Adam Beard, 3. Dillon Lewis, 2. Ken Owens, 1. Nicky Smith.