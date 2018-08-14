LIVE: All Blacks look to build World Cup momentum in Bledisloe opener against Wallabies

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the first Bledisloe Cup Test, with the All Blacks taking on the Wallabies from Optus Stadium in Perth.

10:30pm: 36 mins - NZ 12 AUS 13

Coles throws, Read takes, but his attempted knockdown is to no one. The ball goes back to White, who kicks to the air, where Hodge beats Ben Smith. The Wallabies again looking dangerous before the break. O'Connor trying to step through.

White goes over the top with no one at the back, Ioane tracks back and tries to ground the ball - but he slips! The bounce is kind, going back towards Ioane, who can ground it on the second attempt before Koroibete gets there.

10:28pm: 34 mins - NZ 12 AUS 13

The Wallabies again look threatening as Koroibete and Kerevi combine, before Rodda gives away a penalty. Barrett kicks into touch for an All Blacks lineout.

Coles throws, Whitelock takes. Smith hits Laumape who takes the tackle. The Wallabies give away another penalty. Mo'unga looks in real pain. The All Blacks want the lineout rather than the points.

10:25pm: 32 mins - NZ 12 AUS 13

Cane loses the ball in contact, before Hooper does the same. We'll go back for the first knock on. Wallabies scrum.

Read at the back of the scrum for Australia's feed. White feeds, the Wallabies' backline is split. The front rows collapse. White feeds again, but the All Blacks give away a penalty, Moody can't keep up.

Hodge kicks downfield for another Wallabies lineout.

10:21pm: 28 mins - NZ 12 AUS 13

Penalty! Hodge breaks the line again! He can't find the final pass though as the Wallabies surge upfield. Hooper picks and goes, before White goes wide to Beale. They go back inside, before Kerevi has a go down the right wing before Mo'unga saves the day! The All Blacks give a penalty for offside.

Beale has a run, drawing in the last defenders, but his offload is forward! We'll go back for the penalty. Hooper wants the points. This game is exhausting.

Lealiifano keeps his perfect record. Wallabies back in front. White

10:17pm: 24 mins - NZ 12 AUS 10

All Blacks scrum, Smith feeds. Lienert-Brown looks to run and offload, but Lealiifano stops him. All Blacks with the advantage. Mo'unga kicks over the top and the bounce is good! He's taken down though and the Wallabies have the ball.

O'Connor kicks over the top, straight to Barrett, who returns fire into touch.

10:14pm: 21 mins - NZ 12 AUS 10

The Wallabies attack. Lealiifano and O'Connor acting as playmakers, before Beale gives a cutout pass to Koroibete, he can't beat Ben Smith though.

Kerevi throws a wayward pass to Hodge who can't hang on. All Blacks scrum, but great signs for the Wallabies. We're hearing Goodhue has an issue with his hamstring.

10:11pm: 18 mins - NZ 12 AUS 10



TRY!!! Knock on from the Wallabies, and we'll have the first scrum of the night. Ardie Savea standing as the number eight, Read as the six.

Smith feeds, before he goes down to Barrett - who kicks to Beale. Beale kicks back and Mo'unga finds Barrett, who kicks again. Hodge snaps the ball up this time and beats his first man. Salakai-Loto loses the ball and the All Blacks attack once again.

Barrett finds Coles, who goes back inside to Aaron Smith. Smith throws a cutout pass to Rieko Ioane, who races down the wing to score! The try is given, but it looks like a forward pass from Smith. Elsewhere, Goodhue has come off injured, Laumape on.

Mo'unga with his second kick, he hits the post though!

10:06pm: 14 mins - NZ 7 AUS 10

TRY!!! The All Blacks with the ball inside the Wallabies' half for the first time, before Aaron Smith hits Scott Barrett with a short ball, he can't hang on though. The Wallabies look to clear it, but the ball's not out and the All Blacks look to counter.

The ball goes wide to Goodhue, who kicks with the outside of his foot through for the chasers, Read can't get there ahead of Hooper, but he can't ground the ball in goal. Lienert-Brown pounces on the loose ball and claims the try! We'll check this with the TMO, but the on field decision is a try.

Has Hooper taken Read out? The TMO says no to foul play, but the try is awarded! The All Blacks hit back straight away!!

Interesting. Mo'unga will take the first kick ahead of Barrett, and he nails it. All Blacks cut the lead to three.

10:01pm: 11 mins - NZ 0 AUS 10

TRY!!! Another penalty given away by the All Blacks for a tackle on Hooper, Hodge boots it miles for the lineout - but the All Blacks look to have pinched it! The ball is loose and Rodda pounces on it.

The Wallabies have a run as O'Connor is clobbered by Lienert-Brown. Kerevi bumps off Coles, before trying an offload that goes to ground. The All Blacks have the ball with Mo'unga - who gets smashed. The ball goes to Barrett who chips over the top.

The Wallabies moving the ball as Lienert-Brown attempts an intercept but can't get there. O'Connor with the ball on the left, before finding an inside ball to Hodge! Hodge is away and he scores!

Lealiifano has no issue with the kick, the Wallabies lead by 10 out of nowhere!

9:57pm: 7 mins - NZ 0 AUS 3

Penalty! Ardie Savea gives away a penalty, and the Wallabies want the points this time. Lealiifano to take the kick - he hasn't missed one yet in 2019 in a Wallabies jersey!

He doesn't start now either, Lealiifano belts the ball through the posts for the first points of the game.

9:56pm: 6 mins - NZ 0 AUS 0

The Wallabies have the ball again as Lealiifano finds Hooper with an inside pass, the All Blacks give away a penalty for offside.

Beale finds Lealiifano who's through! He finds O'Connor inside him, but the Wallabies have lost it! Mo'unga the hero to win the ball, Barrett clears again.

9:54pm: 4 mins - NZ 0 AUS 0

The Wallabies win their own lineout again and the forwards look to drive towards the tryline. Australia get through eight phases, before Read does brilliantly to win the turnover, and the penalty! All Blacks lineout!

9:52pm: 2 mins - NZ 0 AUS 0

Goodhue gives away a penalty for incorrect joining of the ruck. Hodge sends the ball down field for a lineout.

The Wallabies run from the back and go wide to Koroibete who kicks, Ben Smith is there and he finds Lienert-Brown who is taken into touch for another Wallabies lineout.

9:50pm: KICK OFF - NZ 0 AUS 0

Right then! Jerome Garces will take charge of tonight's clash. The All Blacks will kick off. Will it be Barrett or Mo'unga?

It's Barrett who sends the ball into the Perth sky to get us going.

9:47pm

TJ Perenara leads the haka, Kieran Read stands at the front of the 'v'. It's ka mate again this week from the All Blacks, we're yet to see kapa o pango so far in 2019.

9:39pm

Huge fanfare as Michael Hooper leads the Wallabies out, a lot of focus on James O'Connor, returning to the side tonight.

Both teams will take a moment's silence to honour Sir Brian Lochore. After that, it'll be the anthems, before the haka and kick-off.

9:38pm

Good evening! We're straight into it as Kieran Read leads the All Blacks out of the tunnel.

PREVIEW

After two unconvincing displays against Argentina and South Africa, the All Blacks are in Perth with a point to prove against their trans-Tasman foes.

Steve Hansen has again picked what should be considered the All Blacks' strongest side, with the dual-playmaker axis between Beauden Barrett and Richie Mo'unga on display.

Elsewhere Ardie Savea will start at number six for the first time in a Test, shoehorned into the loose forward trio alongside Sam Cane and captain Kieran Read.

For the Wallabies, James O'Connor returns to the side at centre, having only recently returned to the Australia setup.

TEAMS

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Ben Smith, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. Rieko Ioane, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Ardie Savea, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Owen Franks, 2. Dane Coles, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor, 17. Atu Moli, 18. Angust Ta'avao, 19. Patrick Tuipulotu, 20. Matt Todd, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Ngani Laumape, 23. George Bridge.

Australia: 15. Kurtley Beale, 14. Reece Hodge, 13. James O'Connor, 12. Samu Kerevi, 11. Marika Koroibete, 10, Christian Lealiigano, 9. Nic White, 8. Isi Naisarani, 7. Michael Hooper (c), 6. Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5. Rory Arnold, 4. Izack Rodda, 3. Allan Alaalatoa, 2. Tolu Latu, 1. Scott Sio.