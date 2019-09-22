LIVE: All Blacks face northern hemisphere nemesis Ireland in World Cup quarter-final

Welcome to 1 NEWS Now's live coverage of this Rugby World Cup quarter-final between the All Blacks and Ireland, from Toyko Stadium.

11:53pm: 31 mins - NZ 17 IRE 0

Ireland scrum. Murray feeds, and tries to then run off the back, taken by Aaron Smith. The Ireland forwards want to run, before Murray kicks. Barrett takes it, and moves the ball to Reece who slips through! He finds ALB, who tries to go back inside, but the ball's thrown forwards.

Ireland in possession again, Sexton puts a bomb up, Barrett takes again and finds Bridge on the left. Whitelock has a dart down the wing, but Healy turns it over. Ireland look knackered.

11:49pm: 29 mins - NZ 17 IRE 0

All Blacks lineout, Mo'unga kicks to Bridge on the wing. Read goes forward and the All Blacks go left. The forwards pick and go, but it looks like Savea can't hold on, Ireland scrum. O'Mahony down for Ireland.

11:47pm: 27 mins - NZ 17 IRE 0

Ireland lineout and now they can attack - but they've lost it again! The All Blacks go upfield, before Ireland give away a penalty for offside. Healy doesn't hear the whistle and tries the runaway try, Nigel Owens calls him back though.

11:45pm: 25 mins - NZ 17 IRE 0

Henshaw leaves the field for what looks like a concussion test, Ringrose takes Savea round the neck, penalty to the All Blacks.

Mo'unga finds touch with the kick, ABs lineout. Ireland win the ball though through Henderson! Huge play from Ireland.

Ireland go to the air, Reece takes it. ALB tries the show and go, before Barrett has a crack, Read is taken by Best, before O'Mahony wins the ball at the breakdown.

11:42pm: 22 mins - NZ 17 Ire 0

TRY!!! Ireland knock on from their own lineout. All Blacks scrum.

Smith feeds, Mo'unga finds Goodhue, who wraps with Reece and goes wide to Bridge! Bridge is tackled short of the line, but the All Blacks are there in numbers, Smith takes the pick and go and scores his second!!! Jack Goodhue take a bow!

Mo'unga with his third kick of the night, this one the hardest from the left touchline, but it doesn't matter as the ball sails down the middle!!!

11:38pm: 18 mins - NZ 10 IRE 0

Ireland restart, Barrett tries to clear, but the ball's not out. Murray tries to milk a penalty, before Ringrose hits the line hard, stopped by Moody.

Advantage to Ireland, before Owens awards the penalty. Taylor called for taking out O'Mahony without the ball. Ireland want the lineout, Sexton kicks for the corner - but Mo'unga keeps it alive?!

Mo'unga returns fire, Sexton kicks to the air, Barrett takes the mark and finds touch. Ireland lineout.

11:35pm: 15 mins - NZ 10 IRE 0

TRY!!! Quick restart and the All Blacks are hot on attack. Mo'unga goes wide to Bridge, but he's tackled, Sam Whitelock makes a strong surge forwards. Cane has a crack, before Aaron Smith sneaks through and he scores beside the posts!!!

Huge work from the All Blacks' forwards there, and Smith is there to finish for his first try of the tournament! Mo'unga with his second kick, and he belts it down the middle!

11:33pm: 13 mins - NZ 3 IRE 0

Smith feeds and Savea runs off the back of the scrum! Huge drive from the forwards, the All Blacks go wide to Barrett, then Reece before moving back infield.

Reece has another run with ALB outside him. Read and Taylor combine in the middle of the park, before Mo'unga stabs through for Bridge, Kearney gets first and kicks desperately into touch.

11:31pm: 11 mins - NZ 3 IRE 0

Best's throw hits Henderson, before Ireland try the driving maul. Savea is called for offside though. Ringrose looks ready to come back on. Sexton finds touch on halfway for an Ireland lineout.

Best throws again, this time Ryan takes it. Henshaw goes for the crash-ball, but knocks on! Great defensive pressure from the All Blacks!

All Blacks scrum.

11:28pm: 9 mins - NZ 3 IRE 0

Stockdale does well to climb above the All Blacks to take the kick-off, and Ireland want to run the ball.

Sexton loses the ball and Bridge tries to kick the loose ball through! Lamour gets back first and saves the day, Ireland can build again. Murray goes for the box kick, Taylor charges it, Ireland lineout.

11:26pm: 7 mins - NZ 3 IRE 0

Penalty! Blood bin replacement for Ireland, Ringrose off, Lamour on. Replays show Ringrose copped a shoulder to the nose from Savea, meanwhile Henshaw's head's been strapped up.

The All Blacks want the points from Ireland's knock on. Mo'unga lines up his first shot of the night - and it's perfect!

All Blacks in front!

11:24pm: 5 mins - NZ 0 IRE 0

Smith feeds, the ball goes back to Mo'unga who puts a bomb up. The All Blacks win it and go wide to Reece's wing. Barrett acts as first-five, before Savea nearly finds a gap. Mo'unga throws a risky pass, Stockdale tries to intercept but knocks on.

11:22pm: 4 mins - NZ 0 IRE 0

Best finds O'Mahony from the lineout. We've got a maul, but the All Blacks turn it over - Kieran Read the hero! All Blacks' scrum.

Sam Whitelock is down for the All Blacks. Whitelock back on his feet (phew).

11:20pm: 2 mins - NZ 0 IRE 0

Reece contests the kick-off, but knocks on. Advantage Ireland, but they can't hang on. We'll have a scrum, Ireland's feed.

Murray feeds and Ireland go blind. Sexton kicks for Earl on the wing, but Bridge is there. The All Blacks want to run. Goodhue kicks through, but the ball dribbles into touch.

11:18pm: KICKOFF - NZ 0 IRE 0

Beauden Barrett kicks off - and we're away!!!

11:14pm

Huge support in for Ireland, very vocal during the anthem. Time for the haka, will it be ka mate? Or kapa o pango?

Read and Perenara both leading the haka, just like they did against South Africa - and it'll be kapa o pango!!!

The Ireland fans sing throughout the haka, but the All Blacks don't care - they are seriously PUMPED! Kick off moments away!!!

11:12pm

Right then, now the anthems. New Zealand first, Ireland second.

11:10pm

Apologies, first up there'll be a moments silence for those to have lost their lives in Typhoon Hagibis.

11:08pm

Here we go then! Kieran Read and Rory Best lead their sides out onto Tokyo Stadium.

We'll have the anthems, the haka, and then it's on!!!

10:58pm

Good evening! What a match we're in store for tonight.

England have already sealed their spot in the World Cup semi-final, now we'll find out who they'll be facing.

Kick off around 15 minutes away.

PREVIEW

Nearly a year after a 16-9 defeat in Dublin, the All Blacks meet Ireland once more, only this time on the biggest of stages.

The two top ranked sides heading into this year's World Cup now meet instead as quarter-finalists, Ireland holding the edge in recent times - with two wins in their last three matches.

Tonight's match will see the end of one of the two coaches, with the duo of Steve Hansen and Ireland's Joe Schmidt both standing down from their posts after the tournament.

TEAMS:

All Blacks: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Sevu Reece, 13. Jack Goodhue, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 11. George Bridge, 10. Richie Mo'unga, 9. Aaron Smith, 8. Kieran Read (c), 7. Sam Cane, 6. Ardie Savea, 5. Sam Whitelock, 4. Brodie Retallick, 3. Nepo Laulala, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Joe Moody.

Reserves: 16. Dane Coles, 17. Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18. Angus Ta'avao, 19. Scott Barrett, 20. Matt Todd, 21. TJ Perenara, 22. Sonny Bill Williams, 23. Jordie Barrett.

Ireland: 15. Rob Kearney, 14. Keith Earls, 13. Garry Ringrose, 12. Robbie Henshaw, 11. Jacob Stockdale, 10. Johnny Sexton, 9. Conor Murray, 8. CJ Stander, 7. Josh van der Flier, 6. Peter O'Mahony, 5. James Ryan, 4. Iain Henderson, 3. Tadhg Furlong, 2. Rory Best (c), 1. Cian Healy.