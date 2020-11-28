LIVE: All Blacks claim early lead holding Pumas scoreless after the first half

Welcome to 1 NEWS' live updates of the Tri-Nations clash between the All Blacks and Argentina from Newcastle.

Caleb Clarke of the All Blacks (C) in action during the 2020 Tri-Nations match between the Argentina Pumas and the New Zealand All Blacks at McDonald Jones Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Newcastle, Australia Source: Getty

All Blacks 10 - 0 Argentina

43 mins: Caleb Clarke and Scott Barrett collide at the restart as they both vie for the ball. Heavy contact between the two but no injury. Pumas end up with the ball a few phases later and show a bit promise. Ball is turned over again and the All Blacks traverse the length of the pitch and are already sniffing around the Pumas line. A penalty now and surprise surprise, All Blacks scrum!

40 mins: Another probe into the Argentinian half. Pumas finding themselves constantly backpedaling. Laulala crashes into a wall of Pumas players and spills the ball. It gets cleaned up and Marcos Krema sends the ball downfield with a clever chip kick. All Blacks and Pumas scramble to secure the ball but Facundo Isa concedes a penalty as Beauden Barrett dives on the ball. All Blacks kick it out and head to the sheds with a 10 point lead.

35 mins: Another relentless attack from the All Blacks. Nothing coming from it but the Pumas must be gassed from a never ending run on defense.

30 mins: Argentina suffer another knock on in the All Blacks half. Handling errors really killing their attacking chances. Still spending most of their time defending in this match with the All Blacks taking charge and showing real go forward. Scrum time again! All Blacks feed 10m off their own line. They end up with an Argentina lineout inside the AB's half.

27 mins: Argentina get another chance at an attack. Emiliano Boffelli spills the ball though and the Pumas have to go through another scrum.

24 mins: All Blacks get another scrum, this time just inside the Pumas half. Another huge push sees the Pumas on the backfoot. Ball finds it's way into the hands of Mo'unga who slices through Argentina's line, he floats the ball over to Caleb Clarke who seemingly scores in the corner but his arm just grazes the chalk on the left edge. No try but the All Blacks still pressing forward.

20 mins: Argentina get a scrum in the All Blacks 22m. The first real attacking chance for the Pumas. All Blacks get a penalty though with a huge scrum! So far the AB's scrummaging has just been too strong.

15 mins: The Pumas have been defending for nearly the whole game. Within minutes the AB's are back in Argentina's 5m line. Beauden Barrett tries his chances with a flat cross field kick to his brother Jordie but he put too much on it. All Blacks still benefit though with a penalty in front of the sticks, Mo'unga slots it. All Blacks now ahead by 10.

13 mins: TRY ALL BLACKS! A huge scrum puts the pressure on the Pumas, they attempt to clear from their own in-goal but cant find touch. All Blacks get back in attack with some promising carries. After several phases the ball gets sent wide with Mo'unga finding Dane Coles in his favourite position on the edge of the field. Coles cruises over to score in the right corner, Mo'unga slots the conversion from out wide!

9 mins: All Blacks apply pressure on the Argentina inside their own 22m leading to a poor clearance kick and an All Blacks line out comfortably in the Pumas half. Richie Mo'unga sneakes a chip kick over the Argentina defense with Lienert-Brown in chase, he gets a hand on the ball and it goes forward. Jordie Barrett pounces on it in the in-goal area but refs rule no try after going upstairs. Knock on by Barrett in goal and it's an Argentina scrum on their 5m line.

5 mins: All Blacks scrum on the halfway line, All Blacks get the penalty after prop Santiago Medrano gets pinged for boring inward. Jordie Barrett misses the ponalty attempt from 40m out.

0 mins: Beauden Barrett gets the game underway kicking into the Pumas 22m. Pumas clear it back down the field and Caleb Clarke gets an early touch running the ball back up the field.

9:45pm: Both anthems are sung. The Argentinian fans and players visibly emotional. All Blacks skipper Sam Cane walks out an All Blacks jersey with the name Maradona accross the back and the number 10, placing it on the halfway line before the haka. Fans from both teams appreciate the gesture with applause. TJ Perenara leads the All Blacks in Kapa O Pango. Kick off just moments away!

9:40pm: A warm evening tonight in Newcastle with temperatures at 30C. Should be a good test of fitness between the two sides. Argentina come out wearing black arm bands in rememberance of Argentinian football legend Diego Maradona who passed away earlier this week.

All Blacks (Tests): 1. Joe Moody (49), 2. Dane Coles (73), 3. Nepo Laulala (28), 4. Scott Barrett (39), 5. Samuel Whitelock (121), 6. Akira Ioane (1), 7. Sam Cane (73) - captain, 8. Ardie Savea (48), 9. Aaron Smith (96), 10. Richie Mo'unga (21), 11. Caleb Clarke (4), 12. Jack Goodhue (17), 13. Anton Lienert-Brown (48), 14. Jordie Barrett (22), 15. Beauden Barrett (88)

Reserves: 16. Codie Taylor (56), 17. Karl Tu'inukuafe (16), 18. Tyrel Lomax (5), 19. Patrick Tuipulotu (34), 20. Hoskins Sotutu (4), 21. TJ Perenara (68), 22. Rieko Ioane (33), 23. Will Jordan (1)

Argentina: 1. Mayco Vivas, 2. Julián Montoya, 3. Santiago Medrano, 4. Guido Petti, 5. Lucas Paulos, 6. Pablo Matera (captain), 7. Marcos Kremer, 8. Facundo Isa, 9. Felipe Ezcurra, 10. Nicolás Sánchez, 11. Santiago Cordero, 12. Jerónimo de la Fuente, 13. Juan Cruz Mallía, 14. Ramiro Moyano, 15. Emiliano Boffelli.