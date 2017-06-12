LIVE: 14-man Hurricanes extend lead against Jaguares through crafty chip and chase by Barrett and Aso

Welcome to 1 NEWS NOW's live updates of the second round Super Rugby contest between the Hurricanes and Jaguares at Jose Amalfitani Stadium in Buenos Aires.

76min: JAG 9-26 HUR

Hurricanes chewing up the clock now with ball in hand. Nothing fancy, just drive and set. Drive and set.

73min: JAG 9-26 HUR

Jaguares build brilliantly again in the middle with picks and gos. They go wide to the left and the pass is on but it's knocked on again! Savea runs it out and finds support but the ball is knocked on again! Jaguares get it back, look to counter attack, get inside the 22m, but that falls apart too. Once again, everything falling off the wheels here. Hurricanes clear for another lineout near halfway.

70min: JAG 9-26 HUR

And the chance goes begging as the ball is knocked on 10m out. Jaguares were building well there but as they have multiple times today, the basics backfire and they lose momentum. Hurricanes scrum is fine and Barrett clears but its a shocker! Jaguares get another chance now with a lineout on the Canes' 22m.

68min: JAG 9-26 HUR

Jaguares with a chance to strike back immediately as they earn a penalty off the kick off. A great kick gives them a lineout inside the Hurricanes 22m. Can they do anything with it to spark a comeback?

65min: JAG 9-26 HUR

HUR TRY! Brilliant try for Aso! Barrett sees the Jaguares line rush and he drops the chip through into a huge open area behind them. Aso reads it perfectly, gets the bounce right and drops over the line. Barrett's vision was sublime and it's an easy seven points despite being down a man.

62min: JAG 9-19 HUR

And the Jaguares give it away almost immediately after not releasing. Barrett clears and it's a beauty of a kick! Hurricanes get a lineout on the Jaguares 22m!

60min: JAG 9-19 HUR

Hurricanes keeping the ball away from their 22m while they're down to 14. Just chewing up time with play in the middle of the field but it finally faulters as Barrett is penalised for playing the ball on the ground. Jaguares get a lineout 30m off it - their first bit of attacking chance since May's yellow.

57min: JAG 9-19 HUR

HUR YELLOW! Ben May goes to the bin after a blatent hit off the ball. He's effectively tackled a Jaguares player about 5m away from where the real action is happening and he's sent packing for it. Jaguares go for three with the penalty they're given but it's off the post! Hurricanes clear and get down into the Jaguares half with 14 on the field.

54min: JAG 9-19 HUR

HUR TRY! Hurricanes score through Proctor but it was Julian Savea's undeniable power that starts it. He busts through the defence near the right wing and sets up Perenara who tries to flick it to the right wing with Proctor waiting. A Jaguares player tips the ball but Proctor recovers it and goes in to score. Ugly finish but it's an ugly game so the Hurricanes will take it. Barrett converts.

50min: JAG 9-12 HUR

Hurricanes get another great chance to score as the Jaguares are penalised after kickoff for being offside chasing the clearing kick. That results in a 5m lineout after Barrett's kick. They go down the line to the left wing but there's another knock on! Jaguares clear and the Hurricanes look to reset on halfway.

47min: JAG 9-12 HUR

JAG THREE! Jaguares edge closer to the Hurricanes with the boot after the Hurricanes scrum is penalised again. 40m out, right in front - no trouble for Sanchez.

45min: JAG 6-12 HUR

The pressure is diverted almost instantly as Laumape gets isolated and is penalised for not releasing in the tackle. Jaguares happily clear the ball. Hurricanes get the ball back off the lineout and look to counter attack but knock it on! Jaguares get a scrum on halfway as a result.

42min: JAG 6-12 HUR

Already a mistake from the Jaguares and it results on a scrum for the Hurricanes just inside the Jaguares half. Jaguares are then penalised at the scrum for early engaging so Barrett punts for touch and it's a beauty. Hurricanes get an early shot with a lineout 10m out.

40min: JAG 6-12 HUR

Barrett gets things going again. Second half coming up.

HT: JAG 6-12 HUR

JAG THREE! Jaguares get three on the halftime hooter for an offside penalty and that's the first 40 done and dusted. Sloppy patches and a couple of forced plays are really hindering both sides right now. Hurricanes have been the better the side but they are in no way out of the woods yet. Interesting second half coming up - we'll be back shortly.

36min: JAG 3-12 HUR

Jaguares get the penalty as the Hurricanes scrum buckles again but they give it right back when their scrum is penalised for early engagement! Barrett kicks for touch but the following lineout gets knocked on as well! Jaguares get another scrum outside the Canes' 22m. Sloppy few minutes here with halftime approaching.

35min: JAG 3-12 HUR

WHAT A SAVE FROM BARRETT! Jaguares make a line break on halfway and they have numbers to use against the back three. They opt to chip and chase and for all money it should be recovered and scored but Barrett uses that world-renowned speed to come in from no where and get the ball. Perenara's kick is charged down and the Jaguares attack again but they knock it on 2m short! Big moment in the game. Hurricanes scrum on their own 5m.

31min: JAG 3-12 HUR

Hurricanes set a maul off a lineout just outside their 22m. Perenara box kicks to half way and the Jaguares are under all kinds of pressure! The ball goes to ground and it's a scramble but the Canes knock it on. Jaguares scrum just inside their half coming up.

28min: JAG 3-12 HUR

HUR TRY! Hurricanes convert this time and it's through Laumape! Hurricanes go down the line towards the left wing and cheeky wrap-around puts Laumape in a hole. He pins the ears back and goes for the line with two defenders in front and steamrolls them to score. Pure display of raw power from the midfielder. Barrett misses the extras.

25min: JAG 3-7 HUR

Hurricanes have another chance here as they get yet another penalty on halfway. This time it's a head-high after the Canes had turned over the ball and looked to counter attack. Barrett kicks for touch and it's a lineout 10m from the Jaguares line.

23min: JAG 3-7 HUR

Jaguares survive and the Hurricanes will be livid with themselves. They fail to score off the lineout but get a penalty for offside in the middle of the field. They choose the scrum and after a free kick is given at the scrum they try to go quick and knock the ball on! Jaguares recover the ball and hoist it downfield, forcing Barrett to recover and kick for touch. Jaguares lineout on halfway coming up.

20min: JAG 3-7 HUR

And now it's the Hurricanes turn to dominate the scrum! The Jaguares buckle and the Canes get the penalty! Barrett punts for the corner as a result and the Hurricanes get a lineout 5m from the Jaguares line!

18min: JAG 3-7 HUR

Hurricanes get a turnover near halfway and immediately look to counter attack. They go down the backline to Julian Savea on the right wing and he looks to make some magic. He steps back into field but it's straight into a Jaguares defender and he knocks it on. Jaguares scrum near halfway coming up.

16min: JAG 3-7 HUR

JAG THREE! Jaguares get on the board this time after the Hurricanes are penalised for being offside from 40m out. Sanchez takes the kick this time and he slots it down the middle.

14min: JAG 0-7 HUR

Boffelli gets all of that! It's got the distance but sails wide of the left post. Hurricanes get a 22m dropout.

13min: JAG 0-7 HUR

Jaguares looking for holes once again on halfway after the Hurricanes clear from the kick off but there's just no holes at the moment. They do get some breakthrough though with a penalty for a head-high tackle from Shields. It's just inside the Jaguares half in the middle of the field and they back themselves for three.

10min: JAG 0-7 HUR

HUR TRY! Hurricanes score off a beautiful inside ball from Barrett that puts Evans in space. He links up with Lam on the wing and Lam jogs it in. Lam goes to score under the posts but he's met with a massive hit! That sparks Perenara to jump to Lam's defence and everyone's in! Ref is heading up stairs to check no foul play - not the try. It's all cleared and Barrett adds the extras.

8min: JAG 0-0 HUR

Jaguares going absolutely no where on halfway as the Hurricanes deny them time and time again. The ball goes to ground and it's not coming out so the ref awards the Hurricanes a scurm!

5min: JAG 0-0 HUR

The Hurricanes forwards shut down the maul and force a turnover in the process! Barrett clears and it's a better kick this time. Jaguares will get yet another lineout, this time on halfway.

3min: JAG 0-0 HUR

Jaguares faulter at the lineout again and the Canes have it. The backline looks to run it out but they don't have much luck other than getting outside the 22m. Ball goes to Barrett and he kicks it out on the full! Jaguares with another lineout inside the Canes' 22m.

2min: JAG 0-0 HUR

Early bit of pressure from the Canes after they force an error at the Jaguares' lineout. Hurricanes choose a scrum on their own 10m and it's backfired terribly! Jaguares counter-scrum works perfectly and the Canes forwards buckle and it's a penalty! Jaguares kick for a touch and they'll get another lineout inside the Canes 22m.

KICKOFF

Jaguares get us underway and we're off in Buenos Aires!

PRE-GAME

Beauden and Jordie Barrett. Source: Photosport

After their 21-19 loss to the Bulls last week, the Hurricanes have named the star duo of Beauden and Joride Barrett for today's match against the Jaguares in Buenoes Aires.

Having started last week's loss to the Bulls on the bench, Beauden Barrett returns to the starting line up at first five, while Jordie makes his playing return at fullback, after a shoulder injury derailed his breakthrough campaign in 2017.

Winger Wes Goosen has been ruled out through injury, allowing utility back Ben Lam to slot into the side on the left wing.

AdvertisementThe impressive Matt Proctor moves from fullback to centre, with Vince Aso dropping to the bench in his place.

Reserve first-five Jackson Garden-Bachop will make his first Hurricanes appearance off the bench, with Ihaia West dropping out of the 23 altogether.

These two sides have only played once before, with the Hurricanes winning 40-22 at Westpac Stadium back in 2016.

TEAMS

JAG: 15 Joaquin Tuculet, 14 Bautista Delguy, 13 Matias Orlando, 12 Bautista Ezcurra, 11 Emiliano Boffelli, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Gonzalo Bertranou, 8 Tomas Lezana, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera (c), 5 Matias Alemanno, 4 Marcos Kremer, 3 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Felipe Arregui

JAG Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Javier Diaz, 18 Juan Pablo Zeiss, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Juan Martin Leguizamon, 21 Martin Landajo, 22 Juan Martin Hernandez, 23 Sebastian Cancelliere

HUR: 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Julian Savea, 13 Matt Proctor, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Beauden Barrett, 9 TJ Perenara, 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Ardie Savea, 6 Brad Shields (c), 5 Sam Lousi, 4 Vaea Fifita, 3 Ben May, 2 Ricky Riccitelli, 1 Chris Eves