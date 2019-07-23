'Little old NZ doing some amazing things' - All Blacks eager to learn from Silver Ferns, Black Caps

The All Blacks will look at the Silver Ferns and the Black Caps’ achievements in their respective World Cups to see if they can glean any lessons for their Rugby World Cup campaign, Sam Whitelock says.

Everyone in the All Blacks had seen either highlights or watched the Black Caps agonisingly fall one run short of victory last Monday as well as the Ferns beat Australia yesterday, Whitelock said

An All Blacks’ video showed of several players and coach Steve Hansen watching the final moments of the Silver Ferns’ triumph over Australia on Sam Cane’s phone.

"It’s been pretty awesome, I know all the boys no matter where they’ve been around the world, they’ve seen highlights or the games," Whitelock said.

"Obviously the cricketers, so, so, so close and the netballers getting there, it’s pretty inspiring to see that, little old New Zealand doing some amazing things on the world stage."

Whitelock said they would explore what their cricket and netball counterparts had done as they bid to become the first team to win three consecutive Rugby World Cups in Japan later this year.