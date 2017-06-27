Lions' winger George North pounces on Nehe Milner-Skudder mistake for runaway try against Canes

Lions winger George North showed he deserves to be in contention to take on the All Blacks in Wellington on Saturday, with an impressive performance in the 31-all draw with the Hurricanes.

As Lions' first-five Dan Biggar put up a bomb to test the opposition defence, Hurricanes winger Nehe Milner-Skudder set himself to claim the ball.

Milner-Skudder then let the ball bounce, with Iain Henderson seizing the loose ball, getting the pass away to the rampaging North.