Lions to use Hurricanes clash to 'put our hands up for the second Test' against All Blacks

British and Irish Lions' midweek captain Rory Best insists the side named to play the Hurricanes on Tuesday will use the encounter to push for a Test spot.

With Warren Gatland having made 22 changes to the squad from the 30-15 defeat to the All Blacks at Eden Park, many of the Lions players that didn't feature in Auckland will gear up to take on the Hurricanes.

Best says that the midweek game is a chance for the Lions' lesser fancied players to grab a spot in the second Test.

"Everyone knew that the bigger picture was the first Test selection, that's been and gone now," Best said.