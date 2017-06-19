 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Lions Tour inspires rugby match between New Zealand and Welsh special needs teams

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The met 10 years ago and on Sunday they went head-to-head again in Hamilton.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:40
1
Oracle's skipper was forced to take a deep swallow before responding.

Watch: Reporter slices Jimmy Spithill to pieces - 'Most of us are shell-shocked with how dominant Team NZ's been'

00:30
2
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

00:35
3
The Oracle skipper got a taste of his own medicine after going 3-0 down in the America’s Cup this morning.

Watch: Ice man Peter Burling turns the mind games back on Jimmy Spithill, 'We've got a lot to improve on'

01:08
4
Gatland is surprised at the backlash the ref from last night's game against the Crusaders is receiving since the Crusaders were cheating in his eyes too.

Warren Gatland pleads with refs to stop NZ's off-the-ball 'blocking' against All Blacks

00:30
5
Asafo Aumua was unstoppable in New Zealand's 64-17 win to take home the trophy.

Watch: Rampaging Baby Blacks' hooker grabs hat-trick as NZ romps to under-20 World Cup title against England

Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday

The 1 NEWS at Midday bulletin, live streamed weekdays from midday.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Watch: Four-in-a-row! Burling humiliates Spithill as Team NZ take 3-0 America's Cup lead

The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

00:23
Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

Watch: 'No idea is out of the question' – Oracle's Jimmy Spithill admits considering stealing ideas from winning Team NZ

Spithill will stop at nothing to try and overcome the Kiwis' 3-0 America’s Cup advantage.

00:30
The Kiwis destroyed Team USA by 1 minute 12 seconds in an emphatic win on Bermuda's Great Sound.

Recap: Jimmy Spithill tries to get inside Team NZ's head - 'when you have five days, man, that's a lot of time to make changes'

Re-live all the action from a pulsating day of America's Cup finals action.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ