Lions to target 'monster' Sonny Bill Williams after stunning performance for Blues

The British and Irish Lions must stop "monster" centre Sonny Bill Williams to stand any chance of beating New Zealand, according to Rhys Webb.

Williams conjured a magisterial break and offload to send Ihaia West haring home for the winning try as the Blues floored the Lions 22-16 at Eden Park.

Head coach Warren Gatland admitted "one moment of magic" was all it took to unpick the Lions, and Wales halfback Webb accepts the tourists will have their work cut out to contain Williams in the fast-approaching Tests against the All Blacks.

"He's a monster; everyone knows what he can do," said Webb, of former rugby league star and ex-boxing champion Williams.

"He got them over the gain line. He's got that class about him.

"We know he's going to be a threat in a couple of weeks' time so it's good to play against him now. He's special, he's an athlete, he's a world-class individual."

Williams only needed one trademark mix of deadly break and deft offload to sink the Lions in Blues colours, and Webb admitted the tourists are already wary of a repeat in the Test series.

Blues second five eighth Sonny Bill Williams tries to tackle Lions halfback Rhys Webb in the pouring rain during the Blues and British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland. Source: Photosport

"Our defence has got to be strong, we've got to be physical, and obviously track that offload as well. He can throw these unbelievable offloads from nowhere," Webb said.

"If you try to tackle him high (to stop the offload) he might sit you down and bounce you.

"We need to be alert at all times. And be disciplined.