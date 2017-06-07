 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Lions to target 'monster' Sonny Bill Williams after stunning performance for Blues

share

Source:

NZN

The British and Irish Lions must stop "monster" centre Sonny Bill Williams to stand any chance of beating New Zealand, according to Rhys Webb.

Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.
Source: SKY

Williams conjured a magisterial break and offload to send Ihaia West haring home for the winning try as the Blues floored the Lions 22-16 at Eden Park.

Head coach Warren Gatland admitted "one moment of magic" was all it took to unpick the Lions, and Wales halfback Webb accepts the tourists will have their work cut out to contain Williams in the fast-approaching Tests against the All Blacks.

"He's a monster; everyone knows what he can do," said Webb, of former rugby league star and ex-boxing champion Williams.

"He got them over the gain line. He's got that class about him.

The Blues first-five came off the bench to score the game winner at Eden Park. And what a beauty it was!
Source: SKY

"We know he's going to be a threat in a couple of weeks' time so it's good to play against him now. He's special, he's an athlete, he's a world-class individual."

Williams only needed one trademark mix of deadly break and deft offload to sink the Lions in Blues colours, and Webb admitted the tourists are already wary of a repeat in the Test series.

Blues second five eighth Sonny Bill Williams tries to tackle Lions halfback Rhys Webb in the pouring rain during the Blues and British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. The Blues won 22-16. Copyright Photo; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Blues second five eighth Sonny Bill Williams tries to tackle Lions halfback Rhys Webb in the pouring rain during the Blues and British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland.

Source: Photosport

"Our defence has got to be strong, we've got to be physical, and obviously track that offload as well. He can throw these unbelievable offloads from nowhere," Webb said.

"If you try to tackle him high (to stop the offload) he might sit you down and bounce you.

"We need to be alert at all times. And be disciplined.

"We think Sonny Bill Williams is going to start (for the All Blacks). I don't know who will play outside him but whoever they play is going to be a threat so we just have to be on our money."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

Blues

00:31
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

TRY! SBW dives from nowhere to win desperate scramble for ball after penalty shot smacks against post
00:29
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: SBW, Ihaia West magic lights up Eden Park as the Blues stun the Lions
00:49
Dave Ellis will be up against former charge Robbie Henshaw when the Blues take on the Lions tonight.

'Sonny's big enough to look after himself' – Blues' skills coach can't wait for SBW's clash with Lions rival

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:30
2
Blues perform their own unique haka against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

UK writer slams Blues for 'throat-slitting gestures' in haka as ill-timed and 'tasteless' after London terror attacks

00:20
3
Whatever you do today won't be as cool as what this guy achieved.

Watch: Mad skills! Jamaican man nails absolutely perfect exit from water slide

00:41
4
High winds saw racing cancelled today in Bermuda, but Team NZ maintains they were ready to hit the water.

'We had our boat good to go' - Team NZ given more time to repair smashed boat after America's Cup postponement

00:31
5
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

04:46
Our oceans are heaving with the plastic bits. But finally, there's been some action.

NZ-owned Foodstuffs takes action over microbeads - the bits of plastic in personal care products hurting sea life

The owner of New World and Pak'nSave say microbeads are clearly harmful to the environment.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ