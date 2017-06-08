 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Lions stalwart Leigh Halfpenny says team needs to lift urgently ahead of All Blacks Tests

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The British and Irish Lions avowed themselves to a patient approach at the start of their 10-match New Zealand tour, but goalkicking ace Leigh Halfpenny feels the Test side's focus should be more results-oriented from now on.

Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty. The Blues v British and Irish Lions. Rugby Union. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Wednesday 7 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

British and Irish Lions' fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland

Source: Photosport

The Lions arrived last week espousing a methodical build-up to their All Blacks Test series, saying one or two losses to Super Rugby opposition wouldn't be seen as a tragedy.

But after an underwhelming tour opener against the provincial Barbarians and Wednesday's 22-16 loss to the Blues, Halfpenny indicated he no longer held that attitude.

Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.
Source: SKY

A more ruthless approach may begin on Saturday against the Crusaders.

"I think we play this game to win, judged on results, and we take the field and prepare each day to win - that'll be the focus for the next game," the Welsh fullback said.

"It's disappointing to lose but we've got to pick ourselves up now quickly, maybe go back to the drawing board, have a look at the video, look at where we can get better and get back out on the training field and put those things right."

An unerring Halfpenny - on his third Lions tour - put his side one point in front with a trio of penalty goals at Eden Park, only for Ihaia West to rain on his parade.

The Blues first-five came off the bench to score the game winner at Eden Park. And what a beauty it was!
Source: SKY

The 28-year-old ex-Toulon star said his side was developing inch by inch, with improved combinations and a stronger set-piece but still offering little in attack.

Kiwi teams, by contrast, were deadly at a moment's notice.

"You can't switch off for one second, they can hurt you - they play the full 80 minutes and we have to be fully focused," Halfpenny said.

"There's still improvement to go but we controlled our half well, got out of our half when we needed to and, on occasion, when it was on to play, we did."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

00:29
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try
00:31
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions

00:50
High praise indeed for the Blues, but is the Lions coach just trying to take the pressure off his misfiring team?

Wounded Warren Gatland claims Super Rugby standard isn't far off the All Blacks
00:36
The Lions boss managed to pull a wry smile despite his side's bitter 22-16 loss at Eden Park.

'I'm not even worried about them at the moment!' - Warren Gatland jokes about upcoming All Blacks squad after Blues loss

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:31
1
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:30
2
Blues perform their own unique haka against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

UK writer slams Blues for 'throat-slitting gestures' in haka as ill-timed and 'tasteless' after London terror attacks

00:20
3
Whatever you do today won't be as cool as what this guy achieved.

Watch: Mad skills! Jamaican man nails absolutely perfect exit from water slide

00:31
4
Sonny Bill exploded between two Lions players to pounce on the ball after Stephen Perofeta’s penalty came back off a post.

Watch: Brilliant Blues hold on to record stunning win over Lions


00:29
5
Blues first five eighth Ihaia West dives under the posts to score the winning try in the final minutes of the game during the Blues vs British and Irish Lions match played at Eden Park in Auckland as part of the DHL New Zealand Lions Series 2017. Credit; Peter Meecham/ www.photosport.nz

Watch: Eden Park erupts as lightning quick Ihaia West rips Lions apart for game-clinching try

00:31
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ