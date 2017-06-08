Lions stalwart Leigh Halfpenny says team needs to lift urgently ahead of All Blacks Tests

The British and Irish Lions avowed themselves to a patient approach at the start of their 10-match New Zealand tour, but goalkicking ace Leigh Halfpenny feels the Test side's focus should be more results-oriented from now on.

British and Irish Lions' fullback Leigh Halfpenny kicks a penalty against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland Source: Photosport

The Lions arrived last week espousing a methodical build-up to their All Blacks Test series, saying one or two losses to Super Rugby opposition wouldn't be seen as a tragedy.

But after an underwhelming tour opener against the provincial Barbarians and Wednesday's 22-16 loss to the Blues, Halfpenny indicated he no longer held that attitude.

A more ruthless approach may begin on Saturday against the Crusaders.

"I think we play this game to win, judged on results, and we take the field and prepare each day to win - that'll be the focus for the next game," the Welsh fullback said.

"It's disappointing to lose but we've got to pick ourselves up now quickly, maybe go back to the drawing board, have a look at the video, look at where we can get better and get back out on the training field and put those things right."

An unerring Halfpenny - on his third Lions tour - put his side one point in front with a trio of penalty goals at Eden Park, only for Ihaia West to rain on his parade.

The 28-year-old ex-Toulon star said his side was developing inch by inch, with improved combinations and a stronger set-piece but still offering little in attack.

Kiwi teams, by contrast, were deadly at a moment's notice.

"You can't switch off for one second, they can hurt you - they play the full 80 minutes and we have to be fully focused," Halfpenny said.