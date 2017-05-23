Lions skipper Sam Warburton 'fully fit' and raring to 'crack on' for NZ tour

British and Irish Lions captain Sam Warburton says he is fully fit and ready to "crack on" for the New Zealand tour.

Wales flanker Warburton has not played since suffering a knee injury early last month, but he is firmly on course to potentially lead the Lions in next week's tour opener against a Provincial Barbarians XV.

"I am fully fit, which is good," said Warburton, speaking at the Lions training base in Kildare, Ireland.

"Last week in the camp in Wales I was pretty much doing everything apart from just the last little bit of contact stuff.

"But today I trained fully. We did full contact, and I was absolutely fine. That's is all the boxes ticked, and now I can crack on."

Warburton will lead a squad packed with international talent, although one of its biggest names - England No.8 Billy Vunipola - dealt the Lions a major blow when he withdrew on Sunday due to a shoulder problem.

"Billy was one of the guys I was really looking forward to playing with who I hadn't played alongside before," Warburton added.

"He has been a massive player for Saracens. It is a big loss for us, but James (Haskell) coming in - I think only Rory Best and Alun Wyn Jones have got more caps than him in the squad - means we are very lucky.

"He is a player who I think will have a massive impact on this tour."

Warburton is relishing taking charge of the New Zealand trip, which culminates in a three-Test series against world champion All Blacks, starting at Eden Park, Auckland on June 24.

"I am not going to be naive, I know it is going to be more under the microscope perhaps than four years ago," he said.

"Four years ago, I was walking around Melbourne and Australians were asking me who the British and Irish Lions were.

"I know there is not going to be anywhere in New Zealand we go and that question is going to be asked. That's great.