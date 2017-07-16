 

Lions showcase impeccable offloading game, scoring sublime try after halftime siren against Sharks

The Lions defeated the Sharks 27-10 in Durban, South Africa.
00:19
1
The youngest Barrett was in the unusual jersey of No.13 tonight, but he produced the same magic he has all season regardless.

Jordie Barrett steals the show as Hurricanes snap Crusaders' unbeaten streak

00:30
2
The scuffle marred the end of the Highlanders' 40-17 thrashing of the Reds.

Handbags come out as Quade Cooper antics sparks all in brawl between Reds and Highlanders

00:26
3
The big winger is known for steamrolling his opponents but he simply outclassed the Crusaders fullback on this occasion.

Flying bus? Julian Savea soars above Israel Dagg to score impromptu crosskick try against sleeping Crusaders defence

00:18
4
Alapati Leiua will be having nightmares about his encounter with Timoci Naguca during Fiji's 38-16 win.

Fijian back absolutely bulldozes Samoan rival as Pacific champs turn on the razzle dazzle in Apia


00:22
5
The Crusaders flanker will definitely feel that tomorrow.

BOOM! Hurricanes' Tongan Bear Loni Uhila flattens Jordan Taufua with monster hit

00:49
Kremlin-backed President Ramzan Kadyrov is accused of detaining and sometimes killing gay men.

'We don't have any gays' – Chechen leader denies torturing homosexual men

Lily Gordon has been missing in Greymouth since Tuesday, July 11.

Concern for missing teenage girl in Greymouth

02:02
University of Otago researchers are using a vast databse of information to track what happens to the children later in life.

New research could help thousands of NZ babies born prematurely

02:05
James Jarden believes the water debate is hanging farmers out to dry.

Hawke's Bay farmer takes clean water debate into his own hands

00:25
A veteran US news presenter passed out in the back of a fighter jet while being shown manoeuvres

Watch: 'I don't know where I was...that was insane!' - TV presenter passes out in US fighter jet

Jessob Reisbeck was being put through his paces with the flight demonstration squadron.


 
