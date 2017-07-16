Lions showcase impeccable offloading game, scoring sublime try after halftime siren

In a Super Rugby season dominated by New Zealand teams, it is South Africa's Lions who have emerged as the outfit to beat.

Last year's beaten finalists emerged on top of the standings thanks to a 27-10 win over the Sharks in Durban this morning, earning them home matches in Johannesburg if they keep winning throughout the play-offs.

The previously-unbeaten Crusaders lost their grip on the top spot hours earlier when beaten 31-22 by the Hurricanes in Wellington .

It was deja vu for the seven-time champions, whose final-round loss to the Hurricanes last year also deprived them of the all-important top ranking.

The long distance travel involved in the play-offs makes home advantage hugely important.

In the competition's 21 years, the top qualifiers have gone on to claim the title on 14 occasions. The second-ranked side have won six times, with only the 1999 Crusaders bucking the trend, winning from fourth.

The title-less Lions are yet to play a New Zealand team this year due to a quirk of the conference-based competition.

That will continue next week when they host the Sharks in a repeat clash.

Another derby pits the Crusaders at home to the seventh-ranked Highlanders. It will be the fifth meeting of the southern rivals this year, including two non-competition games.

The Hurricanes have a shorter away trip than the Chiefs courtesy of placing one point in front of them.

While the defending champions face the Australian Conference-winning Brumbies in Canberra, the Chiefs must travel to Cape Town to play the Stormers.

SUPER RUGBY QUARTER-FINALS

1-Lions v 8-Sharks, Johannesburg.

2-Crusaders v 7-Highlanders, Christchurch.

3-Stormers v 6-Chiefs, Cape Town.