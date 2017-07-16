Lions showcase impeccable offloading game, scoring sublime try after halftime siren

 

In a Super Rugby season dominated by New Zealand teams, it is South Africa's Lions who have emerged as the outfit to beat.

The Lions defeated the Sharks 27-10 in Durban, South Africa.
Source: SKY

Last year's beaten finalists emerged on top of the standings thanks to a 27-10 win over the Sharks in Durban this morning, earning them home matches in Johannesburg if they keep winning throughout the play-offs.

The previously-unbeaten Crusaders lost their grip on the top spot hours earlier when beaten 31-22 by the Hurricanes in Wellington .

It was deja vu for the seven-time champions, whose final-round loss to the Hurricanes last year also deprived them of the all-important top ranking.

The big winger is known for steamrolling his opponents but he simply outclassed the Crusaders fullback on this occasion.
Source: SKY

The long distance travel involved in the play-offs makes home advantage hugely important.

In the competition's 21 years, the top qualifiers have gone on to claim the title on 14 occasions. The second-ranked side have won six times, with only the 1999 Crusaders bucking the trend, winning from fourth.

The title-less Lions are yet to play a New Zealand team this year due to a quirk of the conference-based competition.

The youngest Barrett was in the unusual jersey of No.13 tonight, but he produced the same magic he has all season regardless.
Source: SKY

That will continue next week when they host the Sharks in a repeat clash.

Another derby pits the Crusaders at home to the seventh-ranked Highlanders. It will be the fifth meeting of the southern rivals this year, including two non-competition games.

The Hurricanes have a shorter away trip than the Chiefs courtesy of placing one point in front of them.

While the defending champions face the Australian Conference-winning Brumbies in Canberra, the Chiefs must travel to Cape Town to play the Stormers.

SUPER RUGBY QUARTER-FINALS

1-Lions v 8-Sharks, Johannesburg.

2-Crusaders v 7-Highlanders, Christchurch.

3-Stormers v 6-Chiefs, Cape Town.

4-Brumbies v 5-Hurricanes, Canberra.

