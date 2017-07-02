 

Lions prop apologises for behaviour which resulted in arrest following third Test

Lions prop Kyle Sinckler has apologised to anyone affected by his behaviour after he was arrested following a minor incident in central Auckland after the third Test against the All Blacks.

Sinckler, 24, who also plays for Harlequins and England, was not charged with anything but escorted back to his hotel following the incident on Galway Street at 3am on Sunday.

In a statement, police confirmed they attended a minor disorder incident at the time.

"A male was placed under arrest but was not charged after further inquiries established that the incident did not warrant prosecution," a spokeswoman said.

The Lions issued an apology on this evening after the matter was reported by local media.

"I apologise for putting myself and the Lions in this position and also to the police and anyone else affected," Sinckler said.

Lions tour manager John Spencer confirmed the prop had apologised and been reminded of his responsibilities.

"I have spoken to Kyle and reminded him of his responsibilities as a Lion, which extend to his off the field behaviour.

"Kyle has apologised for any inconvenience caused and we are satisfied that he regrets this incident and that this is the end of the matter."

Sinckler started two tour matches and appeared off the bench in all three Tests in the drawn series against the All Blacks.

