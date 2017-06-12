Lions player Kyle Sinckler arrested in Auckland early Sunday morning, hours after final Test against All Blacks

Lions player Kyle Sinckler was arrested in Auckland after his team's draw with the All Blacks on Saturday.

In a statement, police say they attended a "minor disorder" incident in the early hours of Sunday morning in central Auckland.

"A male was placed under arrest but was not charged after further inquiries established that the incident did not warrant prosecution. He was then taken to his accommodation by police," the statement said.

Fairfax Media reported the arrest happened in Galway St in Britomart where there is a hub of bars and clubs.

Sinckler was also the Lions' player invovled in an altercation with All Blacks TJ Perenara and Ardie Savea after the Lions' 24-21 victory over New Zealand in Wellington on July 1.

After the final whistle, Sinckler appeared to aggravate Perenara and Savea, allegedly refusing to walk through a guard of honour formed by the All Blacks for the Lions to leave the field, the trio traded insults before becoming physically involved.