Lions name unchanged team for third Test against All Blacks

British and Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland has rewarded his victorious Test players by naming an unchanged team for their tour-ending showdown against the All Blacks.

Lions' Taulupe Faletau scores his side's first try against the All Blacks in the second Test in Wellington. Source: Photosport

The same 23-man group who won the second Test in Wellington has been retained for Saturday's decider in Auckland, with the series locked 1-1.

His solid selections contrast with the All Blacks, who have promoted one-Test rookies Jordie Barrett and Ngani Laumape into their starting backline among three changes for the Eden Park clash.

It is the first time any Lions team has been unchanged since 1993, when the circumstances were remarkably similar.

That team won the second Test in Wellington 20-7 to square the series but the same starting XV couldn't repeat the dose, beaten 30-13 by the All Blacks a week later at Eden Park.

Gatland says he can sense there is another level within his same players and is thankful they are fully fit at the end of a long season.

They showed good energy to come from 18-9 down in Wellington, he said, dominating the final 15 minutes.

"We felt we should reward the players for the result and the courage that they showed in coming from behind," Gatland said.

"There are some players who are pretty disappointed not to be selected and I understand that.

"It is what you would expect from competitive top athletes, they back themselves."

Gatland is persisting with the twin pivot combination of Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell, which proved effective against an All Blacks team reduced to 14 men when Sonny Bill Williams was sent off early.

Gatland has also retained openside specialists Sam Warburton and Sean O'Brien as his flanker combination after their combined efforts in Wellington's wet conditions.

After three days of low-key preparation in Queenstown, Gatland said his players were aware of how much they'll need to lift if they are to mirror the achievement of the 1971 Lions, their only victorious series in 12 visits to New Zealand.

"We are all aware of how big this game is and we are expecting a backlash from the All Blacks," Gatland said.

"But this is a huge chance for this group of players to show their abilities and reap the benefits of the work everyone has put in.

"It is their chance to make Lions history."

Lions: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly, Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray, Toby Faletau, Sean O'Brien, Sam Warburton (c), Alun Wynn Jones, Maro Itoje, Tadgh Furlong, Jamie George, Mako Vunipoloa.