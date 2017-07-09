 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Lions name centre Jonathan Davies player of the tour

share

Source:

NZN

Centre Jonathan Davies has been voted the player of the tour by his British and Irish Lions team following their six weeks in New Zealand.

Lion's Jonathan Davies is tackled by All Blacks Codie Taylor

Lion's Jonathan Davies is tackled by All Blacks Codie Taylor

Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old Welshman stood out with his all-round game in the three-Test series against the All Blacks which finished all square after the decider was drawn 15-15 in Auckland.

Playing every minute of the series, Davies' consistent performances were acknowledged in a team vote, selected as the player who had made the biggest contribution to the 10-match tour.

"I'm blown away to receive this award from my peers," Davies said in a statement.

"I have loved every minute of this amazing tour, with an amazing group of players and to receive this from them is very special.

"To come to somewhere like New Zealand, the home of the double world champions, after such a short time together and to run them as close as we did is a huge achievement."

It was a second Lions stint for Davies, who was part of the successful 2013 tour of Australia.

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:20
1
The All Blacks drew with the Lions 15-15 in a scintillating Test match at Eden Park in Auckland.

'It was an accidental offside' - Kieran Read left confused after controversial call denies All Blacks penalty

00:25
2
The former Warrior turned All Black (analysed) the final Test match against the Lions at Eden Park in Auckland.

Humble All Blacks newbies Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett feeling 'mixed emotions' after drawn Lions series

00:08
3
Our Prime Minister was said to be "having a moment" by getting his groove on at the game.

Watch: PM caught 'having a moment' during the nailbiting clash between the All Blacks and Lions

00:35
4
Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland enjoy a laugh after the drawn test and series. 3rd rugby union test match. New Zealand All Blacks versus the British and Irish Lions. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 8 July 2017. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz

Steve Hansen and Warren Gatland had 'a beer, a yarn and a laugh' after Eden Park draw

01:01
5
The All Blacks' first-five missed several chances to give his side a win over the past two Tests.

'Stats mean nothing' – Steve Hansen defends Beauden Barrett over missed kicks against Lions

There were plenty of other fans behind the scenes today.

'We have a chance after all' - France's refusal to help TNZ made for defining moment after dramatic capsize

It was reported Grant Dalton requested equipment from the French to fix the boat, but were refused.

00:25
Golfing star Sergio Garcia and former All Black Dan Carter in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.

Watch: All Blacks legend Dan Carter rubs shoulders with David Beckham and Sergio Garcia at Wimbledon

Dan and Honor Carter were watching Rafael Nadal's third round match.

01:02
The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

Lions decider 'defined what it means to be an All Black' – Craig Dowd on 1993 Eden Park clash

The former All Blacks prop took park in the series decider between the two sides 24 years ago.

02:19
Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Kiwi woman urgently needing cochlear implant not even on waiting list and feeling ignored

Danielle Mackay loves the roar of an engine but in a matter of weeks she may no longer be able to hear.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ