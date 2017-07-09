Lions name centre Jonathan Davies player of the tour

Centre Jonathan Davies has been voted the player of the tour by his British and Irish Lions team following their six weeks in New Zealand.

Lion's Jonathan Davies is tackled by All Blacks Codie Taylor Source: Photosport

The 29-year-old Welshman stood out with his all-round game in the three-Test series against the All Blacks which finished all square after the decider was drawn 15-15 in Auckland.

Playing every minute of the series, Davies' consistent performances were acknowledged in a team vote, selected as the player who had made the biggest contribution to the 10-match tour.

"I'm blown away to receive this award from my peers," Davies said in a statement.

"I have loved every minute of this amazing tour, with an amazing group of players and to receive this from them is very special.

"To come to somewhere like New Zealand, the home of the double world champions, after such a short time together and to run them as close as we did is a huge achievement."