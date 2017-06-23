Lions manager John Spencer abused and attacked by drunk NZ fan in Auckland

British and Irish Lions manager John Spencer was verbally abused and assaulted by a drunk New Zealand diner in an Auckland restaurant on Wednesday night according to a report.

British & Irish Lions team manager John Spencer. Source: Photosport

Spencer was out with his wife and a close family friend at the restaurant The Depot.

The Daily Mail reported that the Lions manager was abused by a drunk New Zealand patron after being recognised as a member of the touring Lions team.

Spencer reportedly pushed the man away and asked to be left alone.

1 NEWS spoke with the manager at The Depot about the incident, she said she had no comment on the issue and only heard about the incident this morning, on an online article.

The Lions did not make a complaint or ask for action to be taken.