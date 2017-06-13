Lions fullback Stuart Hogg 'gutted' after being ruled out of New Zealand Tour with fractured facial bone

British and Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of New Zealand, having picked up a facial bone fracture in the 12-3 win over the Crusaders in Christchurch.

British and Irish Lions fullback Stuart Hogg Source: Photosport

Hogg will return home to Glasgow for further treatment and will be a huge loss to Warren Gatland's touring side.

"It is hugely disappointing for Stuart to have to return home early and for us to lose one of our touring party," Gatland said.

"Stuart has been a key member of our squad on and off the field and it is disappointing to see injury cut short his time with us in New Zealand.



"We all wish him the best with his recovery and we look forward to seeing him back in action in the future."

Hogg himself spoke of his disappointment at being forced out of arguably rugby's toughest assignment against the All Blacks.

"I'm gutted to be leaving the Tour at this stage," Hogg said.

"It is an honour to have been involved in a second British & Irish Lions tour and I have hugely enjoyed my time with the squad and I'm very excited about the potential of this group."

"I'm disappointed to be leaving in this way but wish all the squad the best in the coming weeks and will be cheering them on from home."