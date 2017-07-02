 

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien cited after cheap shot on Waisake Naholo

Lions flanker Sean O'Brien has been cited for dangerous play after a hit on Waisake Naholo in the 24-21 victory over the All Blacks in Wellington last night.

The incident which occurred in the 59th minute of the match saw O'Brien's forearm connect with Naholo's head during a tackle, for which the All Blacks' winger had to leave the field for a concussion test which he subsequently failed, ruling him out of next week's deciding Test match at Eden Park.

O'Brien escaped any sort of punishment from referee Jerome Garces, however the incident could incur further punishment, potentially earning the Irish loose forward a suspension.

Citing Comissioner Scott Nowland has charged O'Brien under law 10.4 (a), for allegedly striking with a swinging arm, deeming the incident to have met the threshold for a red card.

The loss of O'Brien would have a huge impact on the Lions heading into the Eden Park Test, with the flanker having played a key role in both matches in the series against the All Blacks. 

O'Brien's hearing is set for 8:00pm tonight.

