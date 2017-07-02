Lions flanker says team would have 'comfortably' won All Blacks series if not for Gatland's over-training

A member of the recent British and Irish Lions tour has blamed poor management of the team for drawing a series he feels his side should have "comfortably" won against the All Blacks.

British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien Source: Photosport

Irish flanker Sean O'Brien says the Lions would have won the series easily had it not been for over-training leading up to the three Tests.

The 30-year-old started all three Tests against the All Blacks and says Warren Gatland and the rest of the Lions coaching staff poorly managed the training schedule during the tour.

"Not to be negative about it - it was a great tour and everything - but at the end of the day, with the squad we had, we probably should have beat them - 100%," he told Irish sports site Sports Joe.

"I'd be pretty critical of it, to be honest, because we should have won the tour and won it comfortably enough. I think there's a lot of learnings to take from the tour, in terms of the coaching set-up, as well, and from a players point of view and how we dealt with things.

"There's the best players in the world on a Lions Tour. I know you are playing the best team in the world but with the quality and strength in depth we had, we probably should have won the tour. It wasn't down to fatigue. It was probably management a bit, in terms of how our weeks went."

O'Brien started all three Tests and says legs were heavy entering match day.

"The first week, we definitely over-trained on the Thursday and maybe the coaches were panicking a little bit about getting the information into us. On the first week [of the first Test], we had a triple [session] day, [the] lads' legs were heavy on the Thursday and we were playing the All Blacks on Saturday.

The Lions lost the first Test at Eden Park 30-15 before bouncing back in Wellington a week later 24-21 leaving a winner-takes-all scenario for the third and deciding Test back in Auckland.

But O'Brien says the team were once again over-trained by Gatland and staff.

"We did nearly a similar thing in the last week. So maybe it's more [from] a coaching point of view, in terms of taking lessons. Less is more sometimes on a tour like that, rather than trying to pick things up at the end of the week.

"There was probably no need for that but it's just the way it was managed. We had said it, at the time, and they pulled back a bit. But it's just about getting that fine balance between players and coaches and making sure the group is ready to rock."