Lions on the Crusaders' radar, 100 days out before NZ tour

While Super Rugby sides are focusing on trying to start well and win a championship, there's no denying the Lions' visit is dangling in view for New Zealand rugby players.

The chance to play in three Tests against the Lions and a Crusaders tour game is a savoury prospect for any player.

But Crusaders coach Scott Robertson says the opportunity to play is something special.

"It could be a distraction if we let it, but the planning and preparation we've done and the mind-set of the players. It's an opportunity, something pretty special," said Robertson.

The Crusaders will try to win their first opening match for the first time in five years in the Super Rugby competition.

"There's a few reasons for it, we think we've got ourselves in the best possible position on Saturday night to get a good jump and climb into it."

The Crusaders take on the Brumbies in their Super Rugby season opener in Christchurch on Saturday.

A world away in the depths of an English winter, Lions legend Gavin Hastings is confident the Lions can cause an upset on their tour of New Zealand.

"I think this will be the strongest Lions squad that ever goes to New Zealand," said Hastings.