Lions coach says Crusaders 'get away with things' as he asks for 'fair deal' in Super Rugby final

Lions coach Swys De Bruin says the Crusaders “get away with things” as he pleaded with officials to give his team a “fair deal” in the Super Rugby final this weekend.

De Bruin said he planned to raise the issue of the amount of leeway the Crusaders have given at the offside line with referee Angus Gardner.

"Because going through their clips - and you guys know me, I speak from the heart - there is a lot of things they get away with, more than other teams get away with,” de Bruin told supersport.com.

“Like the offside line, like the hit on the left hand-side on the loosehead, stuff like that. So I will have that talk like that to them. We need a fair deal, all we ask is a fair deal and I hope we will get it." 

The Lions coach said there were examples during the Crusaders’ semi-final win over the Hurricanes last weekend.

"We are not looking at that as a team, we are looking at the positives. But it is things that I have to address and make sure," de Bruin said.

"There is a reason why there are 10 metres at a scrum, I looked at TJ Perenara when he touched that ball they are already five metres away, it can't be. They have to be 10 until the ball is out. Those are the little things that we will address." 

De Bruin admitted he was surprised that Gardner had been appointed before the finalists had been decided but said he was more concerned with the assistant referees, Glen Jackson and Nic Berry and their officiating of the offside lines. 

Lions' head coach Swys de Bruin oversees warm up ahead of the Highlanders v Lions, Super Rugby Week 13, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin, New Zealand. 12 May 2018. Copyright Image: Derek Morrison / www.photosport.nz
Lions coach Swys de Bruin. Source: Photosport
Black Ferns star Portia Woodman outranks her All Black counterparts on most influential in rugby list

Black Ferns star Portia Woodman is ranked higher than any of her All Black counterparts in a list of is rugby’s most influential people.

Portia Woodman. Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens Final, NZ v France. AT&T Park, San Francisco, USA. Saturday 21 July 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Portia Woodman has won World Cups in both 15s and sevens in the past 12 months. Source: Photosport

The blockbusting star was ranked ninth in the standings published published in the September issue of Rugby World magazine, NZ Herald reports.

The NZ women touched down in Auckland this morning after securing back-to-back titles on Sunday in San Francisco. Source: Breakfast
Woodman says the chance to play at the Olympics and help grow women's rugby has been a thrill. Source: Breakfast

She was the third New Zealander, behind Ireland coach Joe Schmidt in fifth and his All Blacks opposite Steve Hansen, who was rated the seventh most influential person in world rugby.

Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read were the two All Blacks included in the list at 25th and 43rd respectively.

Former All Black Charles Piutau, who wants to change allegiances to Tonga for next year’s Rugby World Cup, came in at 45 on the list.

Charles Piutau of the All Blacks
Charles Piutau Source: Photosport

New Zealand Rugby boss Steve Tew was ranked 29th.

The standings are produced every two years and are based on the views of players, coaches, administrators and media.

In 2016, Hansen was rated the third most influential person in world rugby while Dan Carter was rated sixth with Tew ranked 13th.

In this year’s list, England coach Eddie Jones plummeted from second to 19th following a dismal first half of 2018 that included five successive Test defeats.

The Australian has also been forced to issue two public apologies for disparaging comments made about Wales and Ireland, and Bath owner Bruce Craig, whom he labelled the "Donald Trump of rugby".

His training methods that have seen a number of players sustain serious injuries have also been placed under the microscope.

In a further blow to the 58-year-old, his most vocal critic has risen above him to 12th after Craig was promoted on the basis of his role at the Recreation Ground, willingness to confront Jones and his involvement in discussions over the European club structure and global season.

World Rugby vice-chairman Gus Pichot tops the list and is followed by new South Africa boss Rassie Erasmus - who masterminded a 2-1 series victory over England in June - with Montpellier owner Mohed Altrad in third.

Wallabies five-eighth Bernard Foley believes Israel Folau could be a quality long-term outside centre and a potential contender for that jersey in next month's Bledisloe Cup matches.

Injuries to Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani have left Wallabies coach Michael Cheika short of options for the No.13 jersey.

Waratah Curtis Rona and Rebels utility back Reece Hodge could be considered and earlier this month Cheika didn't rule out trying Folau at outside centre, though he prefers him in his established role of fullback.

Folau played several games at outside centre for the Waratahs in 2016 and 17 and acting Tahs skipper Foley has no doubt the gifted back could do the job at Test level.

"I think he's a phenomenal player wherever he plays, he's a big body and he's a guy who can get us across the gain line there,' Foley said.

"I'm sure there will be a number of different scenarios thrown up (for the Bledisloe Tests) and Izzy there is definitely a threat and he's a possibility."

"I think naturally he could be a really good long term 13."

Like Folau, Foley has yet to agree to a new contract with Rugby Australia and the Waratahs.

He suggested a decision was imminent.

"My focus has been on the Waratahs and now it (Super Rugby) is over, the focus moves straight on to the Bledisloe Cup," Foley said.

"Something like that (contract) will definitely be done soon."

Foley and several other Waratahs will enter the Wallabies camp in a few days following a brief break after last week's Super Rugby semi-final in Johannesburg.

Foley won't play in Friday's trial match in Sydney, but believes the fixture will help Australia hit the ground running in the first Bledisloe Cup match in Sydney on August 18.

"Talking with the coaches the past couple of years, that first half of the Bledisloe is sort of where we've missed the jump a little bit and that's maybe due to game time, guys not having played for three or four weeks," he said.

Israel Folau. New Zealand All Blacks v Australia Wallabies. Bledisloe Cup rugby union test match. Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 22 October 2016. © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Wallabies fullback Israel Folau. Source: Photosport
