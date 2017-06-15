 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

Rugby


Lions' assistant coach Andy Farrell talks up son's playmaking combination with Johnny Sexton

share

Source:

NZN

The transition to a Johnny Sexton-Owen Farrell playmaking axis for the British and Irish Lions' second Test against the All Blacks is coming along "seamlessly", according to Farrell's father and Lions assistant Andy.

Owen Farrell of the Lions. Rugby Union. AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Saturday 10 June 2017. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.Photosport.nz

Owen Farrell of the Lions.

Source: Photosport

Warren Gatland's Test selection has rolled the dice with the series on the line in Wellington, slotting Farrell in at second-five for the benched Ben Te'o and injecting Irish linchpin Sexton into the starting XV.

It's a move that comes with plenty of defensive risk, given the ball-carrying threat of Kiwi midfielders Sonny Bill Williams and Anton Lienert-Brown.

Nevertheless, Andy Farrell said on Friday that Sexton and Farrell had spent plenty of time together behind closed doors, despite their limited on-field minutes as a No.10-No.12 combination, and were looking impressive.

They'd bring a new attacking dimension to the Lions at the Cake Tin - and help starve Williams and Lienert-Brown of the time and space they needed.

The Lions coach has made a range of changes both in the forwards and the backs for the Test against the All Blacks.
Source: 1 NEWS

"They train a lot together, they've been joined at the hip for the past five weeks. So they're constantly talking about rugby, they've roomed together, they live and breathe rugby and it'll be seamless," Andy Farrell told reporters.

"Both obviously are big students of the game, won a lot of things along the way as well. More than anything, it's about the energy they bring.

"It's about the combination of the whole team - having another voice, another vision out there so that it's not all on the No.9 and No.10."

Andy Farrell, who oversees the Lions' much-admired defensive line speed, said he was disappointed by the way his side failed to adapt to the All Blacks' halfback-centric tactics in last Saturday's 30-15 first-Test loss.

The All Blacks coach considered shifting Beauden Barrett to fullback in the wake of Ben Smith's head knock.
Source: 1 NEWS

Instead of playing to first-fives Beauden Barrett or Aaron Cruden, Aaron Smith would often play short balls to crashing carriers, tiring the Lions' defence.

They ended up making almost 70 tackles more than the All Blacks.

The Lions would need to be better on Saturday, Andy Farrell insisted, and bring more energy to the table - as well as pouncing on their try-scoring chances.

"They're the masters at not doing the same thing twice, albeit physicality will certainly be a big part of anyone's game," Farrell said.

Shelford expects the Lions to try and impose their physicality in the second Test.
Source: 1 NEWS

"We've got to be ready for all outcomes.

"We were our own worst enemy (with) the amount of times we had the All Blacks where we wanted them, and we let them off far too easily - whether it had been a penalty or offside or dropped ball or whatever.

"We let them off the hook - hopefully we've learned that lesson."

Related

Lions Tour of NZ

All Blacks

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

00:38
1
Vunipola said his family made him aware of the incident and said there was no intent to harm Owen Franks.

Watch: 'I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really' - Lions prop Mako Vunipola responds to claims he grabbed All Blacks prop below the belt

00:12
2
Jerome Kaino making sure the Lions prop didn't get away with the move in the next scrum.

Low blow! Mako Vunipola snapped giving All Blacks prop Owen Franks cheeky 'squirrel grip' during scrum in first Test

00:29
3
t

'The Kiwis got the drop on them' – four-time America's Cup winner Dennis Conner heaps praise on innovative Team NZ

00:28
4
Witnesses say Williams ran a red light, crashing into another car and hurting a 78-year-old man who later died.

Tennis star Venus Williams at fault in fatal car crash: Police report


00:31
5
McGregor is getting into tip-top shape ahead of the huge bout.

'You've never seen these moves' - hulking MMA star Conor McGregor releases intense boxing training video

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett has been in Honiara marking the departure of the Regional Assistance Mission.

NZ Government putting $6m into mulitpurpose hall to help keep Solomon Islands youth off the streets

Nearly 70 per cent of the population is aged between 15-25 with more than half unemployed.

01:48
The DHB's also developed a Far North local response group, a school based initiative and a suicide prevention training programme for youth workers

'We don't want our young people dying' - Northland tackles suicide head-on with target rate of zero

Authorities say even one suicide is too many.

01:15
Dr Chris Kim says Kiwis don't need to be quite so worried about the issue.

'The dose makes the poison' - are we overreacting when it comes to meth levels?

New government guidelines triple the level deemed safe.

01:40
Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.

'There are also risks' – specialist says medicinal cannabis not a wonder drug

Those on the other side of the debate say there can be harmful effects for some users.


02:11
It's akin to heresy in New Zealand, but that didn't stop the Breakfast crew raising a very thorny issue.

'Would it be good for the tour if the All Blacks lost?' Hilary and Jack pose curly question to liven up Lions series

Beware - this discussion might get you very upset.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ