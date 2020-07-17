TODAY |

Lincoln RFC stalwart Jason Pietzner on track to make 300th premier club appearance

Source:  1 NEWS

Jason Pietzner has turned out for Lincoln RFC's top side for twenty years and is now on the verge of cracking 300 premier club rugby games for his club.

Semi-retired Jason Pietzner answered a plea for help last week to fill in as injury cover, chalking up his 299th game for the club. Source: 1 NEWS

Despite being semi-retired, Pietzner answered a plea for help and returned to the top side last week making his 299th appearance and despite being only one year away from 40, the halfback is still holding his own with team mate Ben Sisson saying he was "a lot better than expected."

A couple of years out of the mix and then sort of just coming back in and off the bench its definitely a different feeling but yeah there was a bit of anxiety to be fair, I haven't had that for a few years

One of Lincoln RFC's finest players in recent years was All Blacks prop, Joe Moody. However, Pietzner has been the most durable, making his debut for the club back in 2000.

In the past it was about playing with mates. The way I looked at it I could hang out with my mates three or four days a week, without having to really try. Now its a little bit different because the boys are a little bit younger." 

Pietzner credits his family support and love of the game for his ability to remain in the sport for so long.

"It's definitely still fun being out there" Pietzner said. 

