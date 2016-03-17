 

Lima Sopoaga to return from injury for the Highlanders as the Lions tour looms

All Blacks first five-eighth Lima Sopoaga is set to return for the Highlanders in their Super Rugby match against Western Force in Perth after missing eight games with a serious hamstring strain.

Lima Sopoaga of the Highlanders makes a cross kick, during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions, at Forsyth Barr, Dunedin, New Zealand, 12 March 2016.

Lima Sopoaga of the Highlanders makes a cross kick, during the Super Rugby match between the Highlanders and the Lions, at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

The 26-year-old will hope to hit the ground running against the Force on Saturday to bolster his hopes of selection in Steve Hansen's squad for the British and Irish Lions series starting next month.

"He got through his fitness test really well. He's probably in the best condition he's ever been in, so it's exciting," Highlanders coach Tony Brown told journalists after the side's 17-10 win over the Bulls in Pretoria.

The All Blacks centre turned something out of nothing on a soggy Loftus Versfeld pitch to seal a dramatic 17-10 win over the Bulls.
"He's going to come over and join us and have a full week of training with us. Hopefully he's going to be good to go, more than likely off the bench."

Marty Banks, who has been wearing No.10 for most of six-Test playmaker Sopoaga's absence, broke his nose in the Bulls clash but would be fine to play against Force.

"He's not going to do too well with the ladies in the next wee while," Brown said.

All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo and Bulls lock RG Snyman both had early showers for their horrific shoulder charges.
The Highlanders are likely to lose explosive All Blacks winger Waisake Naholo after he was shown a red card for reckless play. The competition's foul play committee will consider the case on Monday.

The 2015 champion Highlanders have now won a franchise record seven successive wins to shore up their place in the wildcard berths of the Australasian conference, having recovered from a shaky start that saw them lose three of their four opening matches.

"If we can keep our momentum going and keep performing well, who knows where we can end up and who knows what we can achieve," Brown said.

Highlanders

