Lima Sopoaga quashes rumours he'll leave Wasps - 'I'm not going anywhere'

Former All Black Lima Sopoaga has shot down rumours he is leaving his European club after a difficult transition since moving to the UK last year.

Lima Sopoaga of Wasps. Source: Getty

Sopoaga has produced mixed performances for Wasps since joining the Conventry club on a lucrative, multi-million dollar deal in 2018.

The inconsistency has led to the 28-year-old losing his starting spot to Jacob Umaga - nephew of All Blacks great Tana Umaga.

As such, British media reported over the weekend Sopoaga was looking to decline the option on his contract to play a third season with Wasps and would look to move on after the current season.

However, the former Highlanders star took to social media to quash the speculation.

"If everything rumoured about me were true, I'd be in five different places in the world at once, 7 foot tall and playing for the Lakers... ok the last two aren't rumours, just my dreams," Sopoaga said.

"I'm not going anywhere. If you wanna find me, I'll be chasing my 2 year old on her scooter around Leamington."

The 18-Test first-five said in a September interview with CoventryLive he felt he had finally adjusted to the professional rugby life in the UK this year after constant injuries plagued him last year.

"It was just coming into this year knowing I didn't achieve the things I wanted to achieve. Reflecting on maybe my mindset, asking myself why I didn't achieve those things.

"It came back to that and I boiled it down to, just worrying. Worrying too much about this and that. A whole bunch of other stuff.

"Just having fun and putting a smile on my face, at the end of the day it is just a game and is something I've always enjoyed doing."