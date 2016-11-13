Lima Sopoaga to miss All Blacks' Argentina trip, Beauden Barrett recalled

All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga will miss the side's trip to take on Argentina in Buenos Aires on October 1, with Beauden Barrett called into the side as his replacement.

All Blacks first-five Lima Sopoaga. Source: Photosport

Sopoaga, 26, will remain in New Zealand awaiting the birth of his first child, leaving the All Blacks with just one recognised option at first-five, Damian McKenzie who has this season only played at fullback at international level.

In his absence, Beauden Barrett has been recalled to replace the absent Sopoaga, having initially been rested for the Argentinian leg of the All Blacks' end to the Rugby Championship, intending to rejoin the squad to face South Africa in Cape Town on October 8.