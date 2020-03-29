Life in lockdown with All Black Patrick Tuipulotu: Keeping fit and learning Samoan

All Blacks and Blues lock Patrick Tuipulotu has lifted the lid on his life in lockdown.

It's day four of New Zealand's level four coronavirus restrictions, which means people must stay home unless they work in an essential industry, are going to get supplies or doing exercise in their neighbourhood.

It means pro athletes like Tuipulotu and his Silver Ferns partner Phoenix Karaka are housebound.

The All Blacks posted to social media today a video update from Tuipulotu, who showed what he was doing to pass the time in his bubble with Karaka.

They have a home gym set up in the garage, so keeping fit was a high priority, while along with some of his fellow Blues players, was taking online Samoa classes to help them learn more about the culture and language.

Board games and PlayStation were also popular.

"Big shout out to everyone on the front line who are doing their best to keep us all safe," he added.