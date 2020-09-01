Lienert-Brown brothers ready to square off in North-South clash

Excitement is ramping up ahead of this weekend's North versus South rugby match – and so too is the banter.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Cheeky jabs are becoming more apparent as the game edges closer, particularly between the Lienert-Brown brothers - with one of each representing the respective teams.

“I was born in the south, we grew up there, but I see myself as a North Islander now,” Anton Lienert-Brown said.

“Eight years in the mighty Tron.”

Daniel Lienert-Brown isn’t buying it, though.

“He's a southern man, a proud southern man,” Daniel teased.

“But I guess Waikato was his first provincial union and that’s how it went and he’s in the north unfortunately.”

Daniel will kit up for the Southerners, though, after getting a late call-up for Blues prop Alex Hodgman, who left the squad on family leave.

He said he’s pumped at the chance to square up against his little brother.

“We always say before a game, ‘I’m gonna smash you,’ and go back and forth,” he said.

“I saw him in the first round of Super Rugby Aotearoa. He was in front of me and I ran at him and after the game I said, ‘Did you feel that?’ and he said, ‘Did you feel my shoulder?’ and I said, ‘No, not really!’”

Anton’s version of the encounter was a little different.

“I think he ran at me but I tackled him. I put him to ground. Don’t know if that’s running over someone. Think he’s got his words mixed up!”

Which team the Lienert-Brown family will support is also up for discussion, Anton added.

“I’d say Mum, she’s a South Islander at heart.

“Dad moved from Samoa to Auckland and spent a lot of time there. He’s definitely a North Islander.