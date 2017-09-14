'Liam's the man for this job' – All Blacks coach on Squire v Fifita duel

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has spoken about his selections for Saturday's clash with South Africa in Albany, with loose forward Liam Squire selected ahead of rising star Vaea Fifita.

Squire, 26, has been chosen in the number six jersey, as the All Blacks face arguably their biggest challenge in this year's Rugby Championship, coming up against a resurgent Springboks side.

Hansen though, is confident that Squire is the right pick in what will be a colossal Test match between the two old foes.

"Vaea had a very good game (against Argentina), but we still think that Liam's the man for this job," Hansen said.