Liam Williams' girlfriend believes gravity of third Test hasn't quite sunk in for Lions star: 'It's all a dream'

The British and Irish Lions are just over 24 hours away from a chance at history - something their starting fullback Liam Williams may still be coming to grips with according to his girlfriend.

Model Sophie Harries says the Welsh fullback is still in awe of simply being selected for the tour.
Williams has shone for the Lions all Tour and been the go-to option at fullback for the team in big matches as well as earning the No. 15 jersey for all three Tests against the All Blacks.

But the Welshman is still living the dream of simply being selected for a Lions Tour, girlfriend and model Sophie Harries says.

"I don't think it's sunk in to be honest," she said.

"He never actually thought he would be on a Lions Tour let alone potentially win a Lions Tour [or] play in one of the Tests.

"I think until it happens, if they win, fingers crossed they do, I don't think it's going to sink in - it's all still a dream for him."

Harries has followed the tour in New Zealand with Williams' parents, Brian and Jane, who say the Lions will claim the best-of-three series tomorrow night "without a doubt" after levelling the score with a 24-21 win in Wellington last week.

The Welsh star has shone for the British side so far in the series but his parents believe they have one more big game left in them.
"There's no doubt about it - we're going to win the series," Ms Williams said.

"We haven't come all the way out here not to believe we can win it!"

The All Blacks face the Lions tomorrow at Eden Park at 7:30pm in the series decider.

The All Blacks won the first Test at Eden Park two weeks ago 30-15.

Lions Tour of NZ

