Liam Squire's availability for All Blacks in jeopardy after being cited for foul play in win over Hurricanes

Highlanders loose forward Liam Squire is in hot water after being cited for foul play in last night's 30-14 win over the Hurricanes.

Liam Squire of the Highlanders in action. Super Rugby match, Blues v Highlanders at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 26 February 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

Liam Squire of the Highlanders in action against the Blues.

Source: Photosport

Squire allegedly contravened Law 9:12 - Dangerous Play - striking with the shoulder, during the match at Forsyth Barr Stadium when he made contact with TJ Perenara early in the game.

It is not the same incident he was yellow-carded for later in the game when a swinging arm made contact with Julian Savea's head.

Instead, the citing commisioner said in a statement today they deemed the illegal cleanout, which only resulted in a penalty at the time, as red card worthy.

The citing means Squire is now in danger of missing the Test series against France startig next weekend, or at least part of it.

Squire's case will be considered by the Sanzaar&nbsp;Foul Play Review Committee on Sunday at 10am.

