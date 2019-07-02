TODAY |

Liam Squire still in frame for World Cup selection, says Steve Hansen

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen has made it clear that the Rugby World Cup door is still open for loose forward Liam Squire, should he feel ready to make his Test comeback.

After a Super Rugby season wrecked by injuries, 28-year old Squire asked not to be selected for the All Blacks' Rugby Championship squad, making his playing return for Tasman earlier this month.

Squire's absence this season has seen the All Blacks utilise multiple options in the number six jersey, with Ardie Savea, Shannon Frizell, Vaea Fifita, Luke Jacobson and Dalton Papalii all used as blindside flankers.

None though, have looked as comfortable at Test level than Squire, with the 23-Test loose forward's availability put to Hansen in Auckland yesterday.

"Yeah he is," replied Hansen in regard to Squire's availability.

"But it's whether he wants to be considered or not, that's the key thing."

The All Blacks face the Wallabies at Eden Park tomorrow night, while Squire will turn out for Tasman against Canterbury in the Mitre 10 Cup.

